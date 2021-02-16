Left Menu

PCB urges PSL teams to respect bio-secure protocols

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday urged players, players support personnel, and match officials featuring in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 to follow the bio-secure and COVID-19 protocols to ensure health and safety of all participants as well as the integrity of the 34-match event.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:33 IST
PCB urges PSL teams to respect bio-secure protocols
PSL logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday urged players, players support personnel, and match officials featuring in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 to follow the bio-secure and COVID-19 protocols to ensure health and safety of all participants as well as the integrity of the 34-match event. During a busy season, three players were found to have violated the protocols in pre-season while only one player was found guilty of violating the bio-secure protocols and was immediately sent packing.

With over 120 players, 60 player support staff, around dozen match officials, family members, and event staff in the bubble of the PCB's marquee event, it is critical than ever before for everyone to respect, implement and follow the protocols, which have been designed in the best interest of all participants and were shared late last month. To further facilitate the six sides, the PCB has assigned a COVID Compliance Officer (COO) with each side, who will be supervised by the event doctor. The compliance officers will be responsible for player testing, implementation of PCB COVID-19 protocols, sanitisation, and players' temperature checks. If required, they will escalate the matter to the event doctor.

Within the hotels, players have been provided with housekeeping and entertainment rooms with separate dining areas/meal rooms and dedicated lifts. Dr Sohail Saleem, PCB - Director, Medical and Sports Sciences said: "This is an extremely critical phase in the tournament as the sides are in the process of assembling in Karachi. As such, it is important that each side provides a detailed and thorough briefing to their players on the dos and the don't during the competition so that there are no misunderstandings and the event can not only commence successfully but progress in a safe and secure environment."

"The PCB Covid-19 protocols are simple and straightforward but stringent. We implemented these successfully during the domestic and international matches, and there is no reason why we cannot ensure these are followed during the Pakistan Super League," he added. As per PCB COVID-19 protocols, all participants entering the bubble require two negative tests and a mandatory 72-hour quarantine period before being allowed to resume training and integrating with all members.

As the Pakistan T20I members had moved from the Lahore bubble, they required a 24-hour quarantine period besides a negative test. PSL is set to begin from Saturday with Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators locking horns in the tournament opener. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM backs Biden's call to pressurise China to release raw data on COVID-19

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed the call by US President Joe Biden to put pressure on China to release raw data relating to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Johnsons backing comes as Washington raised concerns over the po...

Dubai's Sheikha Latifa issues video from 'villa jail'- BBC Panorama

The BBCs investigative news programme Panorama on Tuesday published a video it said was of Sheikha Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubais daughters, saying that she was being held against her will in a barricaded villa. Sheikha Latifa bint Moha...

Pakistan, France relations still 'poisoned' over Prophet Muhammad caricature controversy: Report

Ties between Pakistan and France continue to remain poisoned even four months after the controversy over caricatures of the Prophet, which led to thousands of anti-French protestors rallying the streets of Pakistan against President Emmanue...

Guj: Haren Pandya murder convict who jumped parole held

The Gujarat Anti TerrorismSquad ATS on Tuesday held a person who was convicted in theHaren Pandya murder case but jumped parole last year whileserving a life sentence, officials said.Kalim Ahmed Karimi 47 was held from Juhapura areahere and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021