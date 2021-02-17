Left Menu

Rugby-France players to return home but will isolate amid COVID-19 fears

The French rugby federation (FFR) said on Wednesday players from the national team have been allowed to return home during the Six Nations break but will still need to isolate after another staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-02-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 15:24 IST
Rugby-France players to return home but will isolate amid COVID-19 fears

The French rugby federation (FFR) said on Wednesday players from the national team have been allowed to return home during the Six Nations break but will still need to isolate after another staff member tested positive for COVID-19. All players tested negative for the second day in a row on Tuesday but forwards coach William Servat had returned a positive test, the FFR said.

Head coach Fabien Galthie has already tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The entire squad had been isolating at the National Rugby Centre on the outskirts of Paris. Players will leave on Wednesday and are due to return on Sunday.

"Complementary PCR tests will be carried out at home on Friday 19 February, as well as on the evening of Sunday 20 February, as soon as the players and coaching staff return to the National Rugby Centre. They will then isolate until the results are back," the FFR said in a statement. France beat Ireland 15-13 in Dublin on Sunday and host Scotland on Feb. 28.

They are top of the Six Nations standings with two wins from two matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gene variant inherited from Neanderthals decreases severe COVID-19 risk: Study

Half of all people outside Africa carry a gene variant inherited from Neanderthals that reduces the risk of needing intensive care for COVID-19 by 20 per cent, says a new study. In addition to risk factors such as old age and diabetes, the ...

The/Nudge CSI, State Street to announce $750,000 fund for non-profit startups in India

TheNudge Centre for Social Innovation CSI and NYSE-listed State Street Corporation on Wednesday announced a USD 750,000 fund about Rs 5.4 crore to incubate non-profit start-ups, with a technology focus, through a 3-year partnership.With a f...

Maha: Function halls under scanner amid rise in COVID-19 cases

In light of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, local authorities have been instructed to crackdown on function halls where the number of guests are beyond the permissible limits, an official said on Wednesday.According to the police...

Despite being a victim, I had to stand in court as accused: Priya Ramani after acquittal in defamation case

Journalist Priya Ramani, who was on Wednesday acquitted by a court here in a criminal defamation case filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar against her, said that despite being a victim, she had to stand in the court as an accused. Speaki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021