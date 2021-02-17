Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea Clinton, Jenna Bush Hager among investors in NWSL's Spirit

"We share a common vision and committed purpose to elevate women’s soccer." Spirit assistant coach Briana Scurry, a former goalkeeper who helped the U.S. women's national soccer team to win two Olympic gold medals and the World Cup, is also among the team's investors. The group joins a number of new celebrity investors in the league, including three-times Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka, who has become an owner of the North Carolina Courage, which won back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019.

17-02-2021
Chelsea Clinton and Jenna Bush Hager are buying a stake in the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) Washington Spirit, along with Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Dominique Dawes, the team said on Wednesday. The daughters of former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush are among more than 30 people in the new investor group, which also includes former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle.

"Our investor group reflects DC's political roots, sports legacy, international reach, and thriving business and technology community," said Devin Talbott, an entrepreneur and member of the new investment group. "We share a common vision and committed purpose to elevate women's soccer." Spirit assistant coach Briana Scurry, a former goalkeeper who helped the U.S. women's national soccer team to win two Olympic gold medals and the World Cup, is also among the team's investors.

The group joins a number of new celebrity investors in the league, including three-times Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka, who has become an owner of the North Carolina Courage, which won back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019. The NWSL announced in July that it had awarded exclusive rights to bring a franchise to Los Angeles to an ownership group that includes 23-times tennis Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and Academy Award winner Natalie Portman.

Dubbed "Angel City", the Los Angeles team is the 11th franchise in the league. Tennis great Billie Jean King and Olympic skiing champion Lindsey Vonn are also investors. The NWSL will return to action in April for the Challenge Cup tournament, before starting its 24-match regular season in May.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

