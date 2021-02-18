Sports News Roundup: Brady files US flag to reach final; Osaka ends Williams' record bid and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

After Williams falls, Brady flies U.S. flag to reach final

Jennifer Brady ensured there would be an American in the Australian Open final after Serena Williams' exit by downing Karolina Muchova 6-4 3-6 6-4 in the semi-finals on Thursday. On a stifling afternoon at Rod Laver Arena, former college player Brady dug herself out of a mid-match hole to reach her first Grand Slam decider and a daunting title clash with Naomi Osaka, the woman who knocked her out of the U.S. Open semis.

Osaka ends Williams' record bid and reaches Australian Open final

Naomi Osaka ended Serena Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title in a storm of power-hitting on Thursday, humbling the American great 6-3 6-4 to reach her second Australian Open final. In a rematch of their tumultuous 2018 U.S. Open decider, Osaka underlined her status as the new queen of women's tennis and soaked up the cheers from the Rod Laver Arena crowd as fans returned to the Grand Slam after a five-day lockdown.

Spring training notebook: Padres' Blake Snell set for next shot at Dodgers

Blake Snell, the Padres' newest rotation fixture, is eager for his first shot at facing the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers while wearing a San Diego uniform. The 28-year-old left-hander's last start in 2020 came in World Series Game 6 against the Dodgers last fall. He had allowed two hits and was leading 1-0 when manager Kevin Cash replaced him. The Dodgers went on to score twice in that inning and win 3-1 to clinch the title.

NBA roundup: Damian Lillard scores 43 in Blazers' win

Damian Lillard capped his 43-point night with the decisive three-point play as the visiting Portland Trail Blazers won their sixth consecutive game, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 126-124 on Wednesday. Lillard, who also tied a career-high with 16 assists, drove to the basket and for a layup and subsequent foul shot that gave Portland a 126-124 lead with 16 seconds left.

Japan's Hashimoto says she was selected as new Tokyo 2020 president

Japan's Seiko Hashimoto, a woman who has competed in seven Olympics, has been chosen as president of the Tokyo 2020 Organising committee, she said on Thursday, replacing a man who resigned over a furor about his sexist remarks. Hashimoto had been Japan's Olympics minister until she resigned on Thursday to take up her new role.

SheBelieves Cup a test of mettle for U.S. Olympic hopefuls

The SheBelieves Cup will serve as a proving ground for U.S. players vying for a spot on the national women's soccer team's Olympic roster, head coach Vlatko Andonovski said on Wednesday. The four-time World Cup winners play Canada on Thursday in the first of three games in less than seven days, a tough schedule for players looking to earn a trip to the Tokyo Games.

Tearful Serena cuts short news conference after defeat to Osaka

Serena Williams broke down in tears and cut short her post-match news conference after her 6-3 6-4 defeat to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday ended her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. Williams won her last major title in 2017 at Melbourne Park before taking a break from the sport to give birth to daughter Alexis Olympia and has lost four major finals since returning to tennis in 2018.

Fans return to Australian Open after lockdown ends

Fans wearing masks returned to the Australian Open on Thursday to take in the Grand Slam's semi-finals after the completion of Melbourne's five-day lockdown to contain an outbreak of COVID-19. Officials recorded no new cases of the coronavirus in Victoria state on Thursday, as Melbourne residents were released from social distancing restrictions.

Mets' Tim Tebow retires from baseball

New York Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow announced his retirement from professional baseball on Wednesday. Tebow, 33, played quarterback in the NFL from 2010-12 following a Heisman Trophy-winning career at the University of Florida. The Mets signed him in September 2016.

Australian Open order of play on Friday

Order of play on the main show court on the 12th day of the Australian Open on Friday (play begins at 0200 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

