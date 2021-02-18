Left Menu

TeqBall India announced the second edition of the National TeqBall Championship for men and women, which will be held from February 26 to March 1. The tournament is set to be a four-day event that will follow all the required COVID-19 protocols.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 14:58 IST
TeqBall India gunning for its first medal at the Asian Beach Games 2021, with upcoming National Championship
National TeqBall Championship for men and women will be held from February 26 to March 1.. Image Credit: ANI

TeqBall India announced the second edition of the National TeqBall Championship for men and women, which will be held from February 26 to March 1. The tournament is set to be a four-day event that will follow all the required COVID-19 protocols. TeqBall is a ball sport that is played on a curved table, combining elements of football and table tennis. Back and forth, the players hit a football with any part of the body except arms and hands.

This championship will be conducted in association with the TeqBall Association of Maharashtra at Divisional Sports Complex, Nashik. More than 20 teams will be participating with their eye on the trophy for this one-of-a-kind sport. TeqBall is a recognized sport of the Olympic Council of Asia(OCA) and a part of the upcoming 2021 Asian Beach Games that will be held in China. The best athlete of the championship will be selected for the Indian team camp that will represent TeqBall India at the 2021 Sanya Asian Beach Games.

Bipin Suryawanshi, President, TeqBall India, in a statement, said: "TeqBall is one of the fastest-growing sports at the moment. In just a few years, it has been able to achieve recognition of many important international multisport organisations such as the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF), Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), and ANOCA. We are confident about the growth of TeqBall in India and look forward to it becoming one the most popular sports in the country." On February 8, TeqBall India organized a demonstration program for Lycee Francais de Delhi in association with the Embassy of Hungary in India. The presence of Hungary's ambassador to India H.E. Andras Laszlo Kiraly, Director of Hungarian Cultural Institute Delhi Pal Bodogh-Szabo, Principal of LFID Nicolas Sieger and primary school headmaster Martial Bey added to the success of the demonstration.

"We thank TeqBall India for the spectacular demonstration yesterday. We are hoping for big things in the near future by TeqBall India," said Pal Bodo Szabo, Director, Cultural Counsellor, Hungarian Cultural Institute. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

