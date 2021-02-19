Left Menu

Soccer-Fernandes double leads Man United rout of Sociedad

He curled in his second from the edge of the box on 57 minutes, a goal initially ruled out for offside but corrected by VAR.

Reuters | Turin | Updated: 19-02-2021 01:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 01:25 IST
Two goals from Bruno Fernandes set Manchester United on the way to an emphatic 4-0 win over Real Sociedad in their Europa League round of 32 first-leg match on Thursday to put the English side firmly in control of the tie. United started the game - played in Turin due to COVID-19 travel restrictions between Spain and the UK - strongly, but were thwarted several times by Sociedad keeper Alex Remiro.

Fernandes opened the scoring after 27 minutes following a mix-up between Remiro and central defender Robin Le Normand, allowing the Portuguese to roll his 20th goal of the season into an empty net. He curled in his second from the edge of the box on 57 minutes, a goal initially ruled out for offside but corrected by VAR. Marcus Rashford added the third eight minutes later before Daniel James made it four in the dying seconds of the game.

The second leg will be played next Thursday.

