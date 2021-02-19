Left Menu

Soccer-Four Argentina players out of SheBelieves Cup opener due to COVID-19

The three players will have further tests to determine their eligibility for matches on Feb. 21 and 24. U.S. Soccer also said goalkeeper Laurina Oliveros has since joined the Argentina squad as a replacement and was confirmed as eligible for the team's opener later on Thursday after being appropriately tested.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 01:31 IST
Four players from Argentina's women's soccer squad have been ruled out of their opening SheBelieves Cup match versus Brazil in Orlando on Thursday due to COVID-19 protocols. U.S. Soccer said in a news release that one player from Argentina tested positive on arrival at the tournament and was isolated and deemed ineligible for the seven-day event.

Another player was isolated after inconsistent test results on arrival and was determined to have had high-risk contact with two team mates. As a result, those three players were also deemed ineligible for the match against Brazil. The three players will have further tests to determine their eligibility for matches on Feb. 21 and 24.

U.S. Soccer also said goalkeeper Laurina Oliveros has since joined the Argentina squad as a replacement and was confirmed as eligible for the team's opener later on Thursday after being appropriately tested. Argentina were added to the four-team tournament three weeks ago after Japan, who are 10th in the world rankings, withdrew because of the COVID-19 pandemic in their country.

Players and staff from the top-ranked United States, Canada and Brazil have all tested negative multiple times since arriving in Orlando, according to U.S. Soccer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

