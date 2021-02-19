Left Menu

Soccer-Bale on target as Tottenham outclass Wolfsberg

Bale struck a classy second goal in the 28th minute, taking his tally for the season to five, before Lucas Moura made it 3-0 with a solo effort before halftime. Wolfsberg, the home side despite having to play in the Puskas Arena in Budapest because of Austrian COVID-19 travel restrictions, made a match of it after the break with Michael Liendl pulling a goal back from the penalty spot.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 01:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 01:54 IST
Soccer-Bale on target as Tottenham outclass Wolfsberg

Gareth Bale scored one goal and created another as Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed a 4-1 win in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 clash with Austrian side Wolfsberg on Thursday.

The Welshman, whose starts have mainly been limited to the Europa League since returning to Spurs on loan from Real Madrid in October, set up Son Heung-min for his side's opener. Bale struck a classy second goal in the 28th minute, taking his tally for the season to five, before Lucas Moura made it 3-0 with a solo effort before halftime.

Wolfsberg, the home side despite having to play in the Puskas Arena in Budapest because of Austrian COVID-19 travel restrictions, made a match of it after the break with Michael Liendl pulling a goal back from the penalty spot. Chris Wernitznig almost scored again for the hosts when his shot struck the underside of the crossbar and stayed out before Tottenham substitute Carlos Vinicius, who had replaced Son at halftime, touched home his side's fourth late on.

It was Tottenham's first away win in the knockout stages of the Europa League since 2008 and Jose Mourinho, a winner of the competition with Manchester United, is clearly taking it seriously. Spurs lost four of their last five games in the Premier League and will be hoping the victory kickstarts a revival.

"Winning games breeds confidence and hopefully now this can be the start of a good run," Bale said. Bale was given a rare start, as was Dele Alli, and both impressed in a dominant first half for Tottenham.

Bale's low cross was met with an instinctive stooping header by Son and when he was played in again on the right by Matt Doherty he cleverly backheeled the ball before spinning and firing a left-foot shot past Alexander Kofler. Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris made a great save to tip Dario Vizinger's header on to the woodwork before Moura put Spurs in command as he cut in from the left and sliced through Wolfsberg's defence before beating Koflet with a low shot.

Tottenham's intensity dropped after the break and they were punished when Moussa Sissoko clipped Wernitznig in the area in the 55th minute and Liendl slotted home the penalty. Had Wernitznig's effort been a fraction lower it could have got uncomfortable for Tottenham but Vinicius made sure they take a comfortable lead into next week's second leg in north London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Denmark man gets four months in prison for coughing at policeDenmarks Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced a man to four months imprisonment for coughing at two police officers while shoutin...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Demi Lovato says 2018 overdose led to three strokes and heart attackPop star Demi Lovato said she had three strokes and a heart attack when she was hospitalized for a drug overdose in 201...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. UK variant not causing worse illness in children COVID-19 breath test shows promiseThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and effor...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Man United and Tottenham enjoy big away wins

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur built hefty leads with emphatic away wins in their Europa League last 32 first-leg matches but AC Milan were held to a 2-2 draw at Red Star Belgrade as the competition resumed on Thursday. United crus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021