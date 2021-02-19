Left Menu

BCB allows its players to play in IPL

The Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB has allowed its players to participate in the upcoming Indian Premier League IPL even though the lucrative T20 league is likely to clash with their internationals assignments.The board has decided to give its players No Objection Certificates NOC for the cash-rich tournament.We will give NOC to Mustafizur Rahman if he applies for it.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:33 IST
BCB allows its players to play in IPL

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has allowed its players to participate in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) even though the lucrative T20 league is likely to clash with their internationals assignments.

The board has decided to give its players No Objection Certificates (NOC) for the cash-rich tournament.

''We will give NOC to Mustafizur (Rahman) if he applies for it. We have given NOC to Shakib (Al Hasan) and it will be the same for Mustafizur,'' Akram Khan, chairman of BCB's cricket operations told reporters here on Friday.

''The board has decided that whoever asks for the NOC, we will give because there is no point in insisting someone who is not willing to play (for the national team),'' he said.

Bangladesh are due to play a Test series against Sri Lanka next month followed by a three-match ODI series in May. But the fixtures have not been finalised yet. Fast bowler Mustafizur was picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1 crore, while star all-rounder Shakib was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 3.2 crore.

Mustafizur and Shakib are the only two Bangladesh players in the IPL, which is scheduled to start in the second week of April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. defense secretary calls for immediate reduction in violence in Afghanistan

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday said there must be an immediate reduction of violence in Afghanistan, adding there had been no decision yet on the future of U.S. troops in the country. I urge all parties to choose the path tow...

Biden urges European allies to prepare together for long term strategic competition with China

US President Joe Biden on Friday told his European partners and allies to prepare together for long-term strategic competition with China, as he underscored the need of working with democratic partners to outpace every challenger.You know, ...

White House says U.S. not inviting Russia to G7

The Biden administration is not inviting Russia to join the G7 group of world leaders, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday, backing away from former President Donald Trumps push for Moscows membership.Any invitation for Russia ...

Croatia has shown interest in F-35 jets, Lockheed executive says

Lockheed Martin co, the United States largest weapons maker, has fielded interest from Croatia regarding the purchase of stealthy F-35 jets, a Lockheed executive said on Friday.Greg Ulmer, the executive vice president of Lockheeds Aeronauti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021