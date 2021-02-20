Left Menu

Soccer-Red Star apologise to Ibrahimovic for racist abuse

Belgrade media reported that Ibrahimovic, who has Bosnian roots, was insulted by an individual seated in the Red Star stadium's VIP box and the B92 website (www.b92.net) published a clip with a soundbite of the comments. "Red Star vehemently condemns abusive chants to Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League match with AC Milan," the club said in a statement circulated to Serbian media.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 20-02-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 00:44 IST
Soccer-Red Star apologise to Ibrahimovic for racist abuse

Red Star Belgrade issued an apology to AC Milan and their striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Friday for racist abuse the Swede suffered during Thursday's Europa League match between the two teams in the Serbian capital. Belgrade media reported that Ibrahimovic, who has Bosnian roots, was insulted by an individual seated in the Red Star stadium's VIP box and the B92 website (www.b92.net) published a clip with a soundbite of the comments.

"Red Star vehemently condemns abusive chants to Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League match with AC Milan," the club said in a statement circulated to Serbian media. "The club did everything in its power to organise the event on a high level and we will not allow a primitive individual to stain Serbia's traditional hospitality.

"We will work with the authorities to identify the offender and we will also insist that he is punished to the full extent of the law. "Red Star again sincerely apologises to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and we stress that the club will have zero tolerance for such outbursts in the future."

The first leg of the round-of-32 match ended in a 2-2 draw after Red Star scored a stoppage time equaliser, with Ibrahimovic an unused substitute for Milan. No fans attended the match because of COVID-19 restrictions and Ibrahimovic was seated in the stadium's west tier behind the dugouts along with other Milan substitutes and staff. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. reversal on sanctions 'snap back' strengthens ability to engage with Security Council on Iran -spokesman

A U.S. State Department spokesman said on Friday the U.S. reversal of its position on the so-called snap back of U.N. sanctions against Iran strengthens the United States ability to engage with the United Nations Security Council on Iran.Th...

U.S. begins processing asylum seekers as Biden unwinds Trump program

The United States began rolling back one of former President Donald Trumps most restrictive immigration policies on Friday, allowing in the first of thousands of asylum seekers who have been forced to wait in Mexico for their cases to be he...

U.S. 'saddened' by death of Myanmar protester, condemns violence against anti-coup demonstrators

The United States was saddened by reports of the death of a protester against Myanmars military coup, and condemned the use of force against demonstrators, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday.Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who ju...

US STOCKS-Wall Street supported by rise in cyclical stocks

Stocks on Wall Street traded near breakeven on Friday as investors sold technology shares and rotated into economically sensitive cyclical stocks in anticipation the U.S. economy will boom on pent-up demand once the coronavirus pandemic is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021