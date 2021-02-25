Left Menu

ISL 7: Very important to be loyal to our style of play, says Mumbai City FC coach

Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera lauded his team's performance against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) and said that sticking to his preferred tactics helped them to register a thumping win.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 25-02-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 12:48 IST
MCFC players celebrate their thrashing win over Odisha (Image: ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera lauded his team's performance against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) and said that sticking to his preferred tactics helped them to register a thumping win. Mumbai City FC kept their hopes of topping the ISL standings alive after an emphatic 6-1 win against Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

"I am very happy with the performance of the team. The mistakes we made in the last games because we were trying to play individually. It is very important to be loyal to our style of play. Against Odisha FC, we were very strong as a team," said Lobera at the post-match press conference. In the match, Odisha FC went in front just after nine minutes as the referee pointed to the penalty spot for a foul on Jerry Mawihmingthanga. Lobera was also proud of the fighting spirit shown by his players having conceded an early goal in the game.

"In terms of results, this was the best [performance]. But the most important thing for me is not the result, it is how the team got the result. We reacted well from a difficult condition, having conceded a penalty early," Lobera said. With the three points, Lobera's side moves closer to the top spot and a win over ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday will guarantee them the top spot for sure.

Sharing his thoughts ahead of the crucial tie, the Spanish head coach said, "We need to focus on ourselves. We need to improve in every game. We need to be ambitious. ATK Mohun Bagan are also doing an amazing job. It is going to be an amazing match." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

