Left Menu

Motor racing-De Vries wins Formula E's first night race in Saudi Arabia

Dutch driver Nyck De Vries started Formula E's seventh season with victory for Mercedes in the all-electric world championship's first night race in Saudi Arabia on Friday. The race had two safety car periods.

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 01:02 IST
Motor racing-De Vries wins Formula E's first night race in Saudi Arabia
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dutch driver Nyck De Vries started Formula E's seventh season with victory for Mercedes in the all-electric world championship's first night race in Saudi Arabia on Friday. Swiss racer Edoardo Mortara finished four seconds behind for the Monaco-based Venturi team, who also use the Mercedes powertrain, with New Zealander Mitch Evans third for Jaguar.

The win after leading every lap from pole position in the first of two back-to-back races under floodlights in Diriyah was a first for De Vries, who won the Formula Two title in 2019. Briton Sam Bird, who won last year's season opener and has since switched to Jaguar from Envision Virgin Racing, retired from the race after a collision with compatriot Alex Lynn's Mahindra.

Reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa of Portugal finished 11th for DS Techeetah. The race had two safety car periods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden brings empathy to storm-battered Texas, security official lays out state's mistakes

U.S. President Joe Biden met with volunteers at a food bank, toured a health center and visited an emergency operations facility on Friday to assess recovery efforts from a severe Texas winter storm while an aide blamed state government for...

US advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J

US health advisers endorsed a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson Johnson on Friday, putting the nation on the cusp of adding an easier-to-use option to fight the pandemic.The Food and Drug Administration is expected to quickly follow t...

Syria condemns 'cowardly' U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias

Syria said U.S. air strikes against Iranian-backed militias in the east of the country on Friday were a cowardly act and urged President Joe Biden not to follow the law of the jungle.An Iraqi militia official close to Iran said the strikes ...

IMF urges Tunisia to cut wage bill and energy subsidies

The International Monetary Fund urged Tunisia on Friday to cut its wage bill and limit energy subsidies to reduce a fiscal deficit, putting more pressure on the fragile government amid a severe financial and political crisis. With the coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021