Nordic skiing-Johaug, Bolshunov claim skiathlon golds

The 32-year-old wasted no time increasing the gap, eventually cruising to a dominant victory by a margin of 30 seconds to claim her 11th World Championship cross-country gold, while Karlsson held off her compatriot Andersson in a sprint finish to take the silver. An hour later the men were out on the course in Oberstdorf in southern Germany, and after a tight 15km in the classic style, the switch to freestyle saw world number one Bolshunov lead a six-man breakaway group of himself and five Norwegians into the final lap.

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 19:30 IST
Swedes Frida Karlsson and Ebba Andersson took silver and bronze in the women's race, while Norway's Simen Hegstad Krueger and Hans Christer Holund came second and third in the men's competition. Image Credit: pxhere

Therese Johaug bounced back from an early fall to crush the field and claim gold in the women's 15km skiathlon for Norway, while Russia's Alexander Bolshunov blazed to victory in the men's 30km event at the FIS Nordic Ski World Championships.

Swedes Frida Karlsson and Ebba Andersson took silver and bronze in the women's race, while Norway's Simen Hegstad Krueger and Hans Christer Holund came second and third in the men's competition. Norwegian Johaug crashed to the snow after colliding with Karlsson, who broke a ski pole in the clash, towards the end of the first of four laps, which allowed Andersson to briefly cruise into the lead as the second lap began.

However, Johaug reeled her in with a powerful performance on the uphill parts of the course and came out of the switch from classic to freestyle skis at the halfway point with a lead of 4.3 seconds over Andersson. The 32-year-old wasted no time increasing the gap, eventually cruising to a dominant victory by a margin of 30 seconds to claim her 11th World Championship cross-country gold, while Karlsson held off her compatriot Andersson in a sprint finish to take the silver.

An hour later the men were out on the course in Oberstdorf in southern Germany, and after a tight 15km in the classic style, the switch to freestyle saw world number one Bolshunov lead a six-man breakaway group of himself and five Norwegians into the final lap. Holund and Krueger mounted a brave challenge on the longest climb on the course, with Holund taking a slim lead to set up a frenetic finish.

Four-time silver medallist Bolshunov dug deep and swooped to close the gap late on, overtaking Holund on the bend into the last uphill stretch and blazing away from the two Norwegians to claim his first World Championship gold medal.

