I-League: TRAU beat Sudeva Delhi 3-2; Aizawl FC blank Chennai City 3-0

Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) edged past Sudeva Delhi FC 3-2 to seal their spot in the top-six of the Hero I-League here on Sunday.

Nandakumar Singh's side came back twice from a goal down before finding the winner in the 82nd minute. TRAU seemed to be the better attacking side, but it was Sudeva who took the shock lead in the 17th minute.

William Pauliankhum cut in from the right flank before sending a curling shot into the left bottom corner from just inside the area, shocking TRAU keeper Soram Poirei and his defence. TRAU kept pushing, and they found their equaliser on the 36th minute when Bidyashagar Singh tapped in Joseph Olaleye's cross from the right into an empty net.

Riding on the confidence from the goal, Bidyashagar took the matter into his own hands. Sudeva took the lead for a second time on the 41st minute. TRAU failed to clear their lines as Abhishek Ambekar's cross fetched a weak clearance from Dinesh Singh.

The ball fell perfectly in the path of Shubho Paul, the youngest player on the pitch, slotted it past Soram Poirei. Sudeva lead TRAU 2-1 at half time.

Sudeva had a golden chance to seal the game in the 50th minute, but William Pauliankhum hit his strike on the wrong side of the goal after Mahesh Singh’s darting run. TRAU continued to attack and levelled the scores for the second time as Phalguni Singh headed Shahbaaz's delightful cross past Sachin Jha in the Sudeva goal. However, the Red Pythons kept pushing and Joseph Olaleye won them the match on the 82nd minute after Sachin Jha spilt Tursunov's shot from close range. Aizawl blank Chennai City ================= Aizawl FC picked up vital three points in the race to stay safe from relegation as Yan Law's side defeated Chennai City FC 3-0 with goals from Lalmuanzova, Malsawmtluanga, and Lalremsanga after Chennai's Vladimir Molerovic missed a penalty in the second half.

With both Mohammedan SC and TRAU winning earlier in the day, Aizawl FC were left reeling as their hunt for the top half of the table concluded. With this win, Aizawl FC are tied on points (15) with RoundGlass Punjab FC.

However, the People's club cannot make the cut for the top six because of a head-to-head scenario where they lost to RoundGlass Punjab FC 0-1 on the opening day of the Hero I-League season. The teams that have qualified for the top half of the Hero I-League that will fight for the title are Churchill Brothers FC Goa, Real Kashmir FC, TRAU, Mohammedan SC, Gokulam Kerala FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC.

Meanwhile, with Indian Arrows and Sudeva Delhi FC having immunity, the teams that will fight to stay in the I-League next season, excluding those two are -- Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, and NEROCA.

