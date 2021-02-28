ISL 7: Mumbai City face FC Goa; ATK Mohun Bagan take on NorthEast United in semis
Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Sunday announced the semi-final fixtures for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21.ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 28-02-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 22:46 IST
Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Sunday announced the semi-final fixtures for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United FC, and FC Goa will battle it out to reach the League final scheduled on Saturday, March 13.
ISL Shield Winners Mumbai City FC will play their two-legged semi-finals against fourth-placed FC Goa. ATK Mohun Bagan, who finished second in the league stage, will lock horns with third-placed NorthEast United FC.
Mumbai City FC was declared as the League Shield Winners on Sunday after the side registered a 2-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan. FC Goa also qualified for the semi-finals of the ISL after playing out a goalless draw against Hyderabad FC on Sunday.
ISL 2020-21 Playoff fixtures: Friday, March 5 - FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - PJN Stadium, Fatorda
Saturday, March 6 - NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - GMC Stadium, Bambolim Monday, March 8 - Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - GMC Stadium, Bambolim
Tuesday, March 9 - ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - PJN Stadium, Fatorda Saturday, March 13 - TBD - PJN Stadium, Fatorda. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Roy Krishna scores late goal to help ATK Mohun Bagan reclaim top spot
ISL 7: Bagan get their way late, reclaim top spot
ISL 7: Coyle feels Jamshedpur FC gifted game to Mohun Bagan
ISL 7: ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City load barrels in two-horse race for League Winners Shield
ISL 7: Habas wants ATK Mohun Bagan to continue winning in remaining games