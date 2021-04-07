Left Menu

On the occasion of World Health Day, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Chris Lynn on Wednesday shared their thoughts on physical fitness and mental health.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 14:49 IST
IPL 2021: Hardik, Krunal, Lynn talk about importance of fitness and mental health on World Health Day
Krunal Pandya and Chris Lynn (Photo/ Mumbai Indians Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of World Health Day, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Chris Lynn on Wednesday shared their thoughts on physical fitness and mental health. Hardik reminded that one should do at least some activity in a day to keep themselves healthy.

"Just making sure that in the day you're doing some activity which is adding to your fitness that's very important. If you look after the small things you're going to be grateful to look after your body," Hardik said in a video posted by the Mumbai Indians' franchise on their official Twitter handle. "When I play international cricket, mentally I realised because of the kind of pressure and all that came into your life. Obviously, life changed for us but as an individual, you need to cope with all the things. So for me, I realised the mental health is also very important where my family played a big role to make sure that I'm in the right space," he added. His brother Krunal further added: "You being unfit and you being fit is two different people when it comes to your personality as well.

"When we work hard we work hard for that inner happiness that inner peace where you can sleep for eight hours. You can laugh for 4-5 hours." Opening batsman Lynn also made his point that proper sleep is also very much required to be healthy.

"For me, I've obviously had my setbacks and I believe in having the discipline and the mindset to just get better as an individual and person off the field as well," Lynn said. "I like at least seven hours of sleep a night. As soon I wake up, I drink a bottle of water," he added.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game of IPL 14 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

