Sports News Roundup: Patrice Bergeron's hat trick propels Bruins to win; Yermin Mercedes, White Sox look to sweep Mariners and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Patrice Bergeron's hat trick propels Bruins to win

Patrice Bergeron netted a hat trick, Brad Marchand recorded a goal and three assists and goalie Jeremy Swayman made 40 saves in his NHL debut as the Boston Bruins collected a 4-2 road win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Boston improved to 6-0-1 against Philadelphia this season. The only blemish on the record was the Flyers' 3-2 overtime win on Monday in the first half of a back-to-back set.

U.S. to consult allies over Beijing Olympics; China warns against boycott

The United States on Tuesday said it aimed to discuss a common approach with its allies towards participation in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, as China's foreign ministry warned that the world would not accept a boycott. With calls for a boycott growing over China's human rights record, State Department spokesman Ned Price repeated concerns over what Washington has described as genocide against Uighur Muslims in the northwestern Xinjiang region, where Beijing denies that rights abuses have taken place.

Osaka leg of Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay will not run on public roads, organisers say

The Osaka leg of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay will not run on public roads, the organising committee announced in a statement on Wednesday, due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in the area that triggered a medical state of emergency. "Tokyo 2020 will arrange for the Osaka segment of the relay to be run in the Expo '70 Commemorative Park," a 260 hectare park managed by Osaka prefecture, without any spectators during the event, the statement said.

Yermin Mercedes, White Sox look to sweep Mariners

It would be hard to find a better-hitting catching corps than what Tony La Russa has with the Chicago White Sox. Zack Collins homered and drove in three runs in a 10-4 victory against the host Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, a night after Yasmani Grandal did the same, as the White Sox have taken the first two games of the series at T-Mobile Park. The three-game set is scheduled to wrap up Wednesday afternoon.

Athletics: Briton Hutchings calls for records reset for high-tech shoes era

World Athletics should introduce a new set of records for times set by athletes wearing high-tech footwear, said British Olympian Tim Hutchings, as debate continues over whether the shoes give runners an unfair advantage. Footwear developed by Nike played a role in two of the biggest distance-running achievements of 2019, with Eliud Kipchoge's sub-two-hour marathon in Vienna and Brigid Kosgei's record-breaking run at the Chicago Marathon bringing the Vaporfly shoes into the spotlight.

Punching out of poverty: Despite risks, 9-year-old Thai fighter eager to return to ring

Nine-year-old Thai kickboxer Pornpattara "Tata" Peachaurai is eager to get back in the ring after coronavirus curbs brought his fight season to a halt more than five months ago. The money he earns is vital income for his family. "All the money from boxing, the regular payment and the tips, it all goes to mum," said the lean young fighter.

MLB roundup: Gerrit Cole strikes out 13 in Yankees' win

Gerrit Cole struck out 13 in seven dominant innings, Aaron Judge homered and drove in four runs, and the New York Yankees extended their home winning streak over the visiting Baltimore Orioles to 12 games with a 7-2 victory Tuesday night. Cole (1-0) recorded his 39th career double-digit strikeout game and recorded at least seven strikeouts in his 11th straight regular-season start, the longest stretch in team history.

NFL: Nike suspend Texans' quarterback Watson over sexual assault allegations

Nike Inc has suspended its endorsement of Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson following civil lawsuits accusing the NFL quarterback of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct, the sportswear giant said on Wednesday. Twenty-two women have come forward and filed lawsuits against Watson, 25, who is also being investigated by the NFL for allegations they described as "deeply disturbing".

UCI condemns online racist abuse of Frenchman Bouhanni

Cycling's world governing body UCI on Wednesday condemned the racist abuse of Nacer Bouhanni after the Frenchman was targeted on social media following his disqualification for dangerous conduct from the Cholet–Pays de la Loire race last month. Team Arkea-Samsic's Bouhanni is facing disciplinary action from the UCI for shoving Groupama–FDJ's Jake Stewart into the barriers in the sprint finish at the race.

NBA roundup: Warriors edge Giannis-less Bucks

Stephen Curry scored 41 points, including 30 in the second half, and the Golden State Warriors rallied late to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-121 on Tuesday in San Francisco. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 19 points and Kent Bazemore added 18 as the Warriors ended a three-game losing streak in the opener of a stretch of four home games. Oubre gave the Warriors the lead on two free throws with 7.7 seconds remaining. Golden State had lost seven of its previous eight games.

