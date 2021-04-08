Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tiger Woods may have hit accelerator instead of brake in high-speed crash

Tiger Woods was traveling more than 40 miles per hour (64 km per hour) above the speed limit when he lost control of his car, causing the crash that severely injured him in February, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said on Wednesday. Heading down a notoriously dangerous stretch of road in the Rolling Hills Estates community in Los Angeles County, Woods' car reached speeds of 84 to 87 mph (135-140 kph) when he lost control along a curve that has been the site of 14 other accidents, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference. The speed limit was 45 mph (72 kph).

Fiery Augusta to test the best as Masters returns to traditional slot

Augusta National will present a firm and fiery test for the first round at least as the 85th Masters starts with spectators but without Tiger Woods on Thursday. With fans back on-site in limited numbers after being absent from last November's unique autumn Masters due to coronavirus concerns, the sport's most exclusive major championship reverts to its traditional, colourful spring time slot.

Canucks' COVID-19 cases up to 25, including 21 players

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 at the Vancouver Canucks has gone up to 25, which includes 21 players and four members of staff, the NHL team said on Wednesday. The Canucks, who have not played since a 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets last month, have had four games postponed.

MLB roundup: Gerrit Cole strikes out 13 in Yankees' win

Gerrit Cole struck out 13 in seven dominant innings, Aaron Judge homered and drove in four runs, and the New York Yankees extended their home winning streak over the visiting Baltimore Orioles to 12 games with a 7-2 victory Tuesday night. Cole (1-0) recorded his 39th career double-digit strikeout game and recorded at least seven strikeouts in his 11th straight regular-season start, the longest stretch in team history.

Olympics: Championship or 'failure': U.S. women's soccer team out for 2016 revenge

After four World Cup titles and four Olympic gold medals, "failure" isn't a word often associated with the U.S. women's national soccer team - unless, of course, the topic is the 2016 Rio Olympics. After winning gold at the 2012 London Games and triumphing at the 2015 World Cup, the Stars and Stripes flew into Rio under enormous expectations but lost to Sweden in a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals.

NFL: Nike suspend Texans' quarterback Watson over sexual assault allegations

Nike Inc has suspended its endorsement of Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson following civil lawsuits accusing the NFL quarterback of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct, the sportswear giant said on Wednesday. Twenty-two women have come forward and filed lawsuits against Watson, 25, who is also being investigated by the NFL for allegations they described as "deeply disturbing".

White House says U.S. not discussing boycott of Beijing Olympics

The U.S. is not discussing a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to alleged human rights abuses, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. "Our position on the 2022 Olympics has not changed. We have not discussed and are not discussing any joint boycott with allies and partners," Psaki said Wednesday.

COVID-19 vaccine not mandatory to compete in Tokyo, says USOPC

The United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC) will help athletes find a COVID-19 vaccine but will not require them to get a shot to compete at the Tokyo Summer Games, CEO Sarah Hirshland said on Wednesday. With U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday directing states to widen vaccine eligibility to people 18 or older by April 19 most athletes will have access to a COVID-19 shot long before the July 23 opening of the Tokyo Olympics but the USOPC will not mandate one.

French Open to be postponed by a week: L'Equipe

The French Open is set to be postponed by a week, starting on May 30 instead of May 23, sports daily L'Equipe reported on Wednesday. The 2020 tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually taking place in late September and early October. The event usually begins on the fourth Sunday in May, ending in early June.

Boycotts hurt vulnerable citizens, says Masters chairman

Boycotts protesting the introduction of a new Georgia voting law could end up hurting the state's most vulnerable citizens, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said on Wednesday. Speaking at the exclusive club on the eve of the Masters, Ridley indicated that it was full steam ahead for a tournament that is one of men's golf's four major championships, and arguably the most prestigious of all.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)