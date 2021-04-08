Left Menu

Aston Martin sign Nico Hulkenberg as reserve driver for 2021

Aston Martin on Thursday announced the signing of Nico Hulkenberg as their reserve and development driver for this season.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:32 IST
Aston Martin sign Nico Hulkenberg as reserve driver for 2021
Nico Hulkenberg (Photo/ Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team Twitter)

Aston Martin on Thursday announced the signing of Nico Hulkenberg as their reserve and development driver for this season. "Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team is pleased to confirm that it has appointed Nico Hulkenberg as its official reserve and development driver for the 2021 season," the Formula One team said in a statement.

The German driver already has extensive first-hand experience with the organisation, having raced for the team between 2012 and 2016. He also contested two Grands Prix for Racing Point in 2020, deputising for Sergio Perez (Anniversary GP, at Silverstone) and Lance Stroll (Eifel GP, at Nurburgring). The team will also benefit from the 33-year-old's considerable F1 pedigree - 176 race starts, including successful campaigns with Williams, Sauber and Renault, as well as his stints at Force India and Racing Point, the statement read.

Hulkenberg, in a statement, said: "First of all, it's great to get this deal signed up with plenty of notice - last year, I didn't have quite as much time to prepare before jumping in the car! I'm really pleased to once again work with this team - with whom I have driven many times during my career. "Obviously, I'm hoping that Sebastian and Lance enjoy uninterrupted seasons this year, but the team knows it can rely on me to step in and do an excellent job, and I'm fully prepared to take on that challenge. It will also be interesting to help develop the team through the season, and I'm really looking forward to pulling great lap-times out of my arm sleeve," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

