Cricket-Blow for South Africa as captain Bavuma to miss Pakistan T20 series

An already depleted South Africa squad has been dealt a further blow after newly-appointed captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out of their four-match home Twenty20 International series against Pakistan with a hamstring strain.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 09-04-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 11:12 IST
An already depleted South Africa squad has been dealt a further blow after newly-appointed captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out of their four-match home Twenty20 International series against Pakistan with a hamstring strain. Bavuma was injured while batting in the One-Day International series decider that was won by the tourists in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The opening T20 match is in Johannesburg on Saturday. South Africa are already without five of their leading players, including batsmen Quinton de Kock and David Miller, and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who have been released to play in the Indian Premier League.

The loss of Bavuma will further weaken their top six, especially as the experienced Reeza Hendricks has withdrawn from the squad after the birth of his first child, while the in-form Rassie van der Dussen is doubtful for the first match of the series, at least, with a grade one left quadriceps strain. Heinrich Klaasen will captain the side in the absence of Bavuma, while opening batsman Aiden Markram, all-rounders Andile Phehlukwayo and Wiaan Mulder, and seamer Daryn Dupavillon have been added to the squad from the one that took part in the ODI series.

South Africa T20 squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Bjorn Fortuin, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe.

