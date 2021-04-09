APL Apollo Announces its Prestigious Association with Team - 'Delhi Capitals' for IPL 2021, for the 3rd Time

Left Menu

Updated: 09-04-2021 17:59 IST
APL Apollo is yet again ready to ‘ROAR’ with Delhi Capitals as “The Principal Sponsors” of the team Delhi Capitals New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Continuing with their strategy of sponsoring major sporting events and thus reaching millions of young consumer base, APL Apollo Tubes Limited, India’s leading branded structural steel tube manufacturer has announced its 3rd consecutive association with team Delhi Capitals in the ongoing season of IPL 2021. APL Apollo is the Principal Sponsor of Delhi Capitals and this association will help APL Apollo gain even deeper market penetration on the back of the huge popularity of this team among the youths. As a part of this association, Delhi Capitals players have put the brand APL Apollo logo on the right side of the chest of their jerseys. Already in the last two seasons of IPL, team Delhi Capitals has been empowered by the inner strength of APL Apollo, and now with the support of APL Apollo, it further aims to continue its glorious winning streak in IPL 2021 as well. Leading to a big boost to the brand recognition of APL Apollo, the team ‘Delhi Capitals’ has already won the hearts of all the cricket lovers with its ecstatic performance in all the earlier editions of this most exciting cricket tournament. Announcing their proud association with Delhi Capitals, Mr. Sanjay Gupta, CMD, APL Apollo said, “We are delighted to be continuing our long association with ‘Delhi Capitals’ and I wish the team all the best for their performance in the ‘IPL 2021’ tournament, the most exciting cricketing extravaganza. Our B2C franchisee model has always been about connecting our products and principles with the consumers in every way possible. So, it was kind of obvious that this year in 2021, as like 2019 & 2020, we are back as “The Principal Sponsors” of Delhi Capitals for the third time in a row.” Nothing in India gets as many eyeballs as the T20 league and for almost two months in a year, IPL becomes the national pastime. For the cricket-crazy population of the country, Delhi Capitals has given enough reasons to rejoice with their ecstatic performance just like brand APL Apollo. Apart from Cricket, APL Apollo has been associated with another mega sport ‘Kabaddi’ in a big way. APL Apollo was the Principal Sponsor of the team “Haryana Steelers” in Pro Kabaddi League 2019. APL Apollo enjoys a vast product portfolio of over 1500 varieties of Structural Tubes to be used for Residential and Commercial Construction and Infrastructure development. The Company's vast distribution network of over 800+ distributors is spread all across India, with warehouses cum-branch offices in over 28 cities. APL Apollo is further looking to strengthen its pan-India presence on the back of the growing popularity of its state-of-the-art product range. As per the plans, APL Apollo is in the process of launching several new products in the coming months. APL Apollo is the first-ever company to move from commoditized products to branded products particularly in the structural steel pipes segment. APL Apollo is constantly moving up the ladder with its strong pan-India network of over 50,000 dealers & 2,00,000 fabricators. Image: APL Apollo Official Principal Sponsor of Delhi Capitals PWR PWR

