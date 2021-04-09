Left Menu

Olympics-Marathon swim qualifier moved to Portugal, diving confirmed

A 2020 Olympics diving qualifier and test event will go ahead in Tokyo in May but a marathon swimming qualifier scheduled for Fukuoka has been moved to Portugal, world body FINA said on Friday. A decision was yet to be taken on artistic swimming qualifiers also scheduled for Japan.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:33 IST
Olympics-Marathon swim qualifier moved to Portugal, diving confirmed
The BBC had reported FINA was concerned organisers of the Diving World Cup had not done enough to protect athletes from COVID-19. Image Credit: ANI

A 2020 Olympics diving qualifier and test event will go ahead in Tokyo in May but a marathon swimming qualifier scheduled for Fukuoka has been moved to Portugal, world body FINA said on Friday.

A decision was yet to be taken on artistic swimming qualifiers also scheduled for Japan. FINA had said last week it was reviewing the status of the events, without specifying a reason, before then marking them as "cancelled" on its website calendar.

The BBC had reported FINA was concerned organisers of the Diving World Cup had not done enough to protect athletes from COVID-19. The diving event was scheduled to begin on April 18 but FINA said in a statement it will now be held from May 1-6 following "a very fruitful consultation process" with the Japanese Swimming Federation, Games organisers, government and the International Olympic Committee.

"This decision follows confirmation of the detailed procedures for entry and local hosting arrangements in place for the event in Japan during the month of May for all delegations taking part in the event," it added. The artistic swimming qualification tournament, set for May 1-4, was still under review and a decision will be made "in the days to come".

The marathon swim qualifier scheduled for the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka on May 29-30 will now be held in Setubal on June 19-20. The Portuguese location was also used for an Olympic qualifier in 2012 and 2016.

The Tokyo Games, which were postponed by a year due to the pandemic, are set to run from July 23 to Aug. 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Airlines pull some Boeing 737 MAX jets after production snag

Airlines pulled dozens of 737 MAX jets from service on Friday after Boeing Co warned them of a possible electrical insulation fault in the recent production of some planes. The glitch is the latest problem to beset Boeings most-sold model b...

Pakistan says bodies found of 16 miners missing since 2011

Pakistani police said they found a mass grave on Friday containing the bodies of 16 coal miners who went missing in the countrys northwest a decade ago and were believed abducted by militants. The miners went missing in 2011 while on their ...

Rapper, actor DMX, five-time Billboard chart topper, dead at 50

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died on Friday, his record label said, after he suffered a heart attack during what media reports said was a drug overdose. He was 50 years old. The chart-to...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit records; earnings season jitters cap gains

The SP 500 and the Dow climbed to record highs on Friday, buoyed in part by gains in growth stocks, but gains were muted ahead of the start of quarterly earnings season next week.Growth names have found their footing over the past two weeks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021