FIFA U-17 Women's WC 2022 tournament director of LOC steps down

Roma Khanna has decided to step down from her role as Tournament Director of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 and AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 for personal reasons.

Updated: 10-04-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 15:27 IST
FIFA U-17 Women's WC 2022 tournament director of LOC steps down
AIFF logo. Image Credit: ANI

Roma Khanna has decided to step down from her role as Tournament Director of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 and AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 for personal reasons. Roma spearheaded the bid for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup back in 2019 and was later appointed as the Tournament Director for the LOC. She also successfully led the bid for AFC Women's Asian Cup, which India is set to host next year in January 2022.

"I would like to thank AIFF and FIFA for placing their trust in me. Leading the tournament in India has been a privilege and honour. I am proud of the work that has been done by the Local Organising Committee, and also grateful to the team who has shared the same vision about promoting women's football in India," Roma said in an AIFF release. "2022 will be a big year for football and women's sport in India and I can't wait to cheer for the Indian women's teams. I would also like to thank the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, and all our host cities for their support. I stay confident that they will continue towards promoting women's football delivering a historic tournament in India," she added.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das conveyed his best wishes to Roma for her future. "Roma has been associated with AIFF for ten years now and has worked tirelessly towards the growth of football in the country. On behalf of AIFF and the whole football family, I would like to thank Roma for her leadership and her contribution towards Indian football which included a variety of things including setting up the club licensing system in the I-League, heading venue operations across six cities during the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, successfully bidding for two women's football tournaments and bringing them to India, and setting up the National Centre of Excellence. Of course, we're saddened but wholeheartedly respect her personal decision and wish her all the best for the future," he stated.

"Since she joined the federation in 2011, Roma's contribution to Indian Football has been invaluable. She has been instrumental in bringing three International tournaments to India and the delivery of the most successful FIFA youth tournament. It is a testament to her skills and dedication that she has already put a strong team in place to deliver the tournaments next year, carry on the legacy projects and ensure that work carries on seamlessly," said LOC Chairman and AIFF President Praful Patel. The AIFF is working closely with FIFA to appoint the new Tournament Director for the Local Organising Committee. (ANI)

