Left Menu

We needed another 15-20 runs against Capitals: Raina

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 19:01 IST
We needed another 15-20 runs against Capitals: Raina

Suresh Raina is back with a bang in IPL but rued the fact that CSK failed to score an additional 20 runs against Delhi Capitals in their opening game which led to a seven wicket defeat.

CSK put on board a competitive 188 with Raina scoring a brisk 54 but last-year's finalists Delhi Capitals overhauled the target without any fuss. ''A bit disappointed to lose the game, it could have been better, but like I said it is always to come back and do the Whistle Podu,'' Raina said in a video posted by CSK on their website.

''It could have been better if we would have scored 15-20 runs more but I think we bowled better in the middle overs, in the next few days we will have a few good practice sessions where can we learn what to do better,'' he added.

Rain had missed the last edition of the IPL held in the UAE due to personal reasons and the left-hander said he enjoyed his first outing in yellow jersey. ''It feels amazing to be back with MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings. It is always good to contribute to a side that has done so much for the players, who have done so much for every person. ''It is always good to be back and wear this yellow colour. It's a pride that I have cherished all my life,'' Raina said.

CSK next take Punjab Kings in Mumbai on April 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Wanted Naxal killed in exchange of fire with DRG in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was killed in an exchange of firing between Maoists and Dantewada District Reserve Guard DRG, in a forest area between Gaadam and Jungampal villages on Sunday. One 8 mm pistol, a country-m...

Couple, daughter killed in multiple vehicle collision

A couple and their seven-year- old daughter died on the spot in a multiple vehicle collision at Kamanaickenpalayam in Tirupur district near here on Sunday, police said.The car in which the three were travelling met with the accident in whic...

Benami deals: SC to pronounce verdict on ex-HC judge's plea against order of probe into conversation

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Monday the judgement on a plea of former Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice V Eswaraiah against a judicial probe into his conversation with a suspended district munsif magistrate on alleged benami...

Fire in Navi Mumbai commercial high-rise doused, no injuries

A fire broke out on the 14th floor of a commercial complex near Vashi railway station in Navi Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, and two fire-tending vehicles doused it in an hour, a civic official said.No injury was reported in the fire that took...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021