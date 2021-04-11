Soccer-Colombian Falcao undergoes surgery after clash of heads in training
Colombia striker Radamel Falcao sustained a serious head injury during training with Galatasaray, the Turkish club said in a statement on Sunday. Falcao, 35, clashed heads with a team mate during Sunday's session and was taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a facial bone fracture and underwent surgery.
Falcao joined the Istanbul side in 2019 from AS Monaco, having previously played for Porto, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea. He has scored eight goals this season in Turkey's Super Lig for Galatasaray, who are third in the standings.
