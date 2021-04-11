Left Menu

Tennis-Nadal shrugs off fitness concerns ahead of Monte Carlo return

So I feel ready." The 20-time Grand Slam champion is not the only member of the Nadal family to make the trip to Monte Carlo this week, with his uncle and former coach Toni travelling to the Principality as the new member of Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime's coaching team.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 22:15 IST
Tennis-Nadal shrugs off fitness concerns ahead of Monte Carlo return
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World number three Rafa Nadal says he is fully fit and confident about his preparations as he begins his claycourt season at the Monte Carlo Masters, with one eye on the pursuit of a 14th French Open crown. The Spaniard has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, having skipped a series of tournaments due to a back injury sustained in Melbourne.

Chasing a record-extending 12th title in Monte Carlo, Nadal has been awarded an opening round bye and will open his campaign in the second round against either Federico Delbonis or Adrian Mannarino. "An important part of the season has arrived for me," Nadal, 34, told a news conference on Sunday.

"I think I did the right work to be ready. I'm happy the way that I am playing, for the moment my body is in good shape. "I am confident. I'm practising well these couple of days here in Monaco before the tournament starts. So I feel ready."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is not the only member of the Nadal family to make the trip to Monte Carlo this week, with his uncle and former coach Toni travelling to the Principality as the new member of Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime's coaching team. "He knows a lot about this sport," Rafa said. "I am sure that it's going to be an important help for Felix."

Toni, 60, decided to step down as Rafa's coach in 2017 and concentrate on running the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca. Ahead of the 2021 season, Auger-Aliassime spent more than a week training at the academy and approached Toni to join his team.

"I am happy for Felix. I am happy for myself, too," Nadal said. "I am happy to see my uncle here, see him here, spend time with him here on the Tour again. That's a positive thing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha police launch manhunt to nab fugitive gangster Sk Haider

Odisha Police on Sunday placed six cops under suspension and launched a massive manhunt to nab gansster Sk Haider who escaped from the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack while in judicial custody.Haider, who has been sentenced to life ...

Somalia: ‘Prioritize the national interest’ international partners urge, as political stalemate continues

The African Union AU, the European Union EU African regional trade bloc, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development IGAD, and the United Nations, met on Friday, in light of the gravity of the ongoing political stalemate in Somalia ov...

Egypt: Ex-student given 8 more years in #MeToo case

An Egyptian court on Sunday convicted a former student at an elite university of attempted rape and drug possession, sentencing him to eight years imprisonment atop a previous punishment for other sexual misconduct convictions.It was the se...

NSUI wins all posts in Sampurnanand Sanskrit University student union polls in UP's Varanasi

The Congress student wing NSUI on Sunday won all the posts in the student union elections of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Decimating the ABVP, Krishna Mohan Shu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021