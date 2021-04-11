Left Menu

Couldn't have asked for a better start: KKR captain Morgan

I think guys buying in to what we are trying to do. On veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh opening the bowling in his maiden match for the KKR, Morgan said, Bhajji starting really well in the first over and not playing a part after that but using his experience to guide the others just shows that. SRH captain David Warner conceded that his side misexecuted a little bit with the ball.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 23:47 IST
Couldn't have asked for a better start: KKR captain Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan on Sunday said that his side couldn't have asked for a better start in their IPL campaign as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs here on Sunday.

KKR notched up an easy win against SRH, riding on opener Nitish Rana (80) and Rahul Tripathi's (53) fluent half-centuries after being asked to bat. SRH could score just 177 for 5 while chasing 188.

''We are delighted. I thought it was magnificent, the guys batted today at the top of the order in particularly, Nitish and Tripathi. And the bowling too, couldn't have asked for a better start,'' Morgan said at the post-match presentation.

''It was a tight game against a really tough side. Really happy with the start. We were very happy with our score, we thought if we bowled half decently well we should get over the line.'' He said the build up to the tournament has been pretty good and the players have gelled really well. ''There's a huge amount of thought and structure that goes into decisions on the field. We've got a great head coach and support staff. ''The IPL is all about results. I think guys buying in to what we are trying to do.'' On veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh opening the bowling in his maiden match for the KKR, Morgan said, ''Bhajji starting really well in the first over and not playing a part after that but using his experience to guide the others just shows that.'' SRH captain David Warner conceded that his side misexecuted a little bit with the ball. ''I didn't think there were that many runs in that wicket. They adapted really well,'' Warner said. ''And the way that we lost two early wickets but fought hard through Jonny and Manish, was good. If you over-pitched, it came on a little bit. They had some height in their bowling attack, it helped with the cross-seam balls.'' The Australian said there would be good momentum going into the tournament with the batting.

''But plenty of games to come. Four games at this venue so we should be getting used to this square.'' Man of the match Rana said he backed himself and was looking to hit the balls if it was in his slot.

''I thought the ball was in my slot (first ball off Bhuvneshwar) and luckily I got a four,'' said Rana who scored 80 0ff 56 balls. ''My game-plan is always that if the ball is in my slot I'll try to hit it. I was backing myself and looking to hit balls. I've been playing spin since childhood, so in a way, it's in my blood.'' PTI PDS PDS AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

UP panchayat elections: Poll candidate's supporter held for distributing liquor among voters, cop suspended for laxity

A supporter of a panchayat election candidate was arrested for allegedly distributing liquor among voters, while a policeman was suspended for not taking action against the poll code violation, an official said on Sunday.Sambhal Superintend...

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

An incident at Irans Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of nuclear terrorism, the countrys nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perp...

Cameroon receives 200,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Cameroon took delivery on Sunday of 200,000 doses of Chinas Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines, the first vaccines to arrive in the country, which will enable it inoculate frontline workers as it battles rising cases of coronavirus, the health min...

Pentagon chief declares ''ironclad'' US commitment to Israel

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday declared an enduring and ironclad American commitment to Israel, reinforcing support at a tense time in Israeli politics and amid questions about the Biden administrations efforts to revive nuclea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021