Soccer-Dortmund's Sancho back in training before City clash
"Jadon Sancho returned to training to complete an individual session this morning," Dortmund tweeted https://twitter.com/BlackYellow/status/1381216716634648578 on Sunday. Sancho, a product of City's academy, rejected a new contract at the Premier League club when he was 17 to join Dortmund in 2017.Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 09:46 IST
Borussia Dortmund said forward Jadon Sancho has returned to training ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final home leg against Manchester City after being out for more than a month due to a muscle injury. Sancho has not played for the Bundesliga side since their German Cup quarter-final win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on March 2.
The 21-year-old missed the 2-1 defeat by City in the first leg last week and was also unavailable for England's 2022 World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland during the international break. "Jadon Sancho returned to training to complete an individual session this morning," Dortmund tweeted https://twitter.com/BlackYellow/status/1381216716634648578 on Sunday.
Sancho, a product of City's academy, rejected a new contract at the Premier League club when he was 17 to join Dortmund in 2017. He has six goals and nine assists in the Bundesliga this season.
