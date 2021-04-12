Ricky Skerritt, Kishore Shallow re-elected as president and vice-president of Cricket West Indies

Ricky Skerritt and Dr. Kishore Shallow have been re-elected unopposed to the posts of President and Vice President respectively of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). They will serve a second two-year term. The re-election process was conducted as one of the key items on the agenda of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of CWI, on Sunday.

"I am humbled and deeply honored to be re-elected to serve as CWI President for a second term. I take the responsibility to lead the Board of this prestigious organization, most seriously. We have much unfinished work to do, and we renew our pledge to work untiringly to help achieve sustainable improvement, both on and off the field, for West Indies cricket," Skerritt said in a statement. In addition to the election for President and Vice President, the following persons were duly elected as Member Directors of CWI: Conde Riley - Barbados Cricket Association, Calvin Hope - Barbados Cricket Association, Bissoondyal Singh - Guyana Cricket Board, Hilbert Foster - Guyana Cricket Board, Wilford Heaven - Jamaica Cricket Association, Dr Donovan Bennett - Jamaica Cricket Association, Enoch Lewis - Leeward Islands Cricket Board, Leon Rodney - Leeward Islands Cricket Board, Azim Bassarath - Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board, Arjoon Ramlal - Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board, Julian Charles - Windward Islands Cricket Board, and Dwain Gill - Windward Islands Cricket Board.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting took place virtually via video conference. All of the Territorial Board Member Associations were fully represented. (ANI)

