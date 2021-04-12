Left Menu

Soccer-Persepolis target third final as Champions League returns

Riyadh will stage two groups while fellow Saudi Arabian city Jeddah as well as Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates will host one each in a competition that has grown from 32 to 40 teams. Clubs have been drawn across 10 groups with five playing in the west and five in the east.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:39 IST
Soccer-Persepolis target third final as Champions League returns

Persepolis have fallen at the Asian Champions League final stage twice in three years but, four months after losing last season's decider, the Iranians will on Wednesday start to rekindle their hopes of claiming the biggest prize in Asian football.

Yahya Golmohammadi's side return to the continental fray after slipping to defeat by South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai in the 2020 final two seasons after losing to Japan's Kashima Antlers. The Tehran club face a tricky Group E opener against Henk Ten Cate's Al Wahda of the United Arab Emirates in Margoa.

The Indian city is one of four venues hosting games across five groups in the west of the continent, with matches being held in biosecure bubbles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Riyadh will stage two groups while fellow Saudi Arabian city Jeddah as well as Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates will host one each in a competition that has grown from 32 to 40 teams.

Clubs have been drawn across 10 groups with five playing in the west and five in the east. Matches in the east are scheduled to be begin in June. Only the group winners are guaranteed to reach the last 16 alongside the six teams with the best runners-up records - three from the east and three from the west.

Persepolis have also been drawn with Group E hosts FC Goa and Al Rayyan from Qatar, with the Iranians favoured to advance. Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal, the only west Asian team to win the title in the last nine years, return to the competition after being kicked out last year during the group phase due to a rash of positive COVID-19 tests.

Rogerio Micale's team take on Shabab Al Ahli from the UAE, newcomers Istiklol from Tajikistan and AGMK of Uzbekistan in Group A in Riyadh while Sharjah hosts Group B, which features Iran's Tractor, Pakhtakor from Uzbekistan and Air Force of Iraq. Jeddah's Al Ahli host Group C, which includes Qatar's Al Duhail, Iranians Esteghlal and Al Shorta of Iraq, with Group D containing Al Sadd from Qatar, Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, Jordan's Al Wehdat and Foolad from Iran playing in Riyadh.

Group matches begin on Wednesday and will continue until April 30, with the knockout phase due to start in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

3 killed, 12 injured after two tractor-trollies collide in UP's Budaun district

Three people were killed and 12 others injured when two tractor-trollies collided with each other in the Kadar Chowk area here on Monday, police said.The accident took place when some residents of Manwa Nagla village were returning from a f...

Evina and Telecoming sign global alliance to promoting DCB payment

European technology companies Evina Evina.com and Telecoming Telecoming.com have signed a global alliance to work hand in hand in promoting DCB as the safest and most appropriate payment method in the new mobile economy and, in particular, ...

Off-duty Italy art cops find looted statue in Belgian shop

Italian police say they have recovered a 1st century Roman statue that was stolen from an archaeological site in 2011 and found in a Belgian antiques shop by two off-duty Italian art squad police officers.An Italian businessman who used a S...

Sebi comes out with new guidelines on reporting formats for mutual funds

Capital markets watchdog Sebi on Monday came out with fresh guidelines on reporting formats for mutual funds.The formats for the reports to be submitted by asset management companies AMCs to trustees, by AMCs to Sebi and by trustees to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021