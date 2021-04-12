Left Menu

South Africa levels T20 series vs. Pakistan

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:50 IST
South Africa levels T20 series vs. Pakistan

South Africa leveled the Twenty20 series against Pakistan 1-1 with a six-wicket win in the second game on Monday.

Stand-in captain Heinrich Klaasen made 36 not out from 21 balls to see the Proteas to 141-4 and past Pakistan's 140-9 with six overs to spare.

Opener Aiden Markram set up South Africa's big win with 54 from 30 balls at the top. He hit seven fours and three sixes and South Africa cruised from there.

Legspinner Usman Qadir gave South Africa a brief scare with the wickets of Markram and Pite van Biljon (2) in the space of two overs.

Klaasen and George Linde (20 not out) took the hosts home with an unbroken stand of 49.

Pakistan was 10-2 in the third over and struggled to set a big total despite a run-a-ball 50 from captain Babar Azam and 32 from the 40-year-old Mohammad Hafeez.

Linde took 3-23 with his left-arm spin and seam bowler Lizaad Williams 3-35 in his second international appearance.

The third game of the four-game series is on Wednesday.

