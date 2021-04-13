Left Menu

Eng W vs Ind W: 4-day Test to start on June 16

England women will play India in a multi-format series across June and July this year with a Test match at Bristol kicking off the summer on June 16.

Mithali Raj has played 10 Test matches for India(file image). Image Credit: ANI

England women will play India in a multi-format series across June and July this year with a Test match at Bristol kicking off the summer on June 16. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced the fixtures for the women's team and it will see Heather Knight's side locking horns against New Zealand as well in ODIs and T20Is.

England and India will first square off in a four-day Test match, beginning June 16. Then both teams will lock horns in three ODIs beginning June 27 with the matches slated to be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worcester. Both teams will then square off in three T20Is, beginning July 9 and the three matches will be played at Northampton, Hove, and Chelmsford.

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: "We're really looking forward to a busy summer in what is a huge year for our England Women's team, and we're very excited about hosting India and New Zealand." "The two international series will sit either side of The Hundred, and with the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the new Regional T20 competition running throughout the summer, it's a fixture list that offers a lot for both our players and our fans," he added.

Further talking about the fixtures, Harrison said: "With the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup around the corner it is of paramount importance that our England team is able to prepare accordingly, and with the team, also due to travel to Pakistan in October we can look forward to an exciting 12 months of international women's cricket." (ANI)

