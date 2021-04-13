Left Menu

Indian women to play one-off Test, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is in England in June-July

PTI | London | Updated: 13-04-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 14:14 IST
The Indian women's cricket team will play a historic one-off Test against England in Bristol as part of a multi-format series that will also feature three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals across June-July.

The Test will be played at the Bristol County Ground from June 16-19, kicking off the England team's summer. The match was first confirmed by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah earlier this year but the exact date and venue were unveiled by the host board on Tuesday.

While the Indian women's team will take part in a Test for the first time since 2014, England last played a red-ball game during the 2019 Ashes.

The one-off Test will be followed by three ODIs and T20Is each with the tour concluding on July 15 in Chelmsford.

After announcing its home fixtures, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive officer Tom Harrison, said: ''We're really looking forward to a busy summer in what is a huge year for our England Women's team, and we're very excited about hosting India and New Zealand.

''The two international series will sit either side of The Hundred, and with the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the new Regional T20 competition running throughout the summer, it's a fixture list that offers a lot for both our players and our fans.

''With the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup around the corner it is of paramount importance that our England team is able to prepare accordingly, and with the team also due to travel to Pakistan in October we can look forward to an exciting 12 months of international women's cricket.'' Following the engagements against India, The Hundred will take place, after which the England women's side will face New Zealand in three T20Is and five ODIs respectively, in September.

India's tour of England (fixtures): June 16-19 - Test match - Bristol County Ground June 27 - 1st ODI - Bristol County Ground June 30 - 2nd ODI - The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton July 3 - 3rd ODI - New Road, Worcester July 9 - 1st T20I - The County Ground, Northampton July 11 - 2nd T20I - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove July 15 - 3rd T20I - The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford.

