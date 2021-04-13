Tennis-Medvedev tests COVID-19 positive, out of Monte Carlo Masters - ATP

World number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been withdrawn from this week's Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP said on Tuesday.

Medvedev, who was seeded second behind top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Masters 1000 event on clay, has been put in isolation and is being monitored by the tournament and ATP medical teams, the men's tennis governing body said in a statement.

