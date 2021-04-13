Left Menu

Cricket-England paceman Archer cleared to train again after hand surgery

England pace bowler Jofra Archer has been cleared to resume light training following surgery for a freak hand injury with no timeline for his return to competitive action, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday. Archer underwent surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand after an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong.

The 26-year-old sustained the injury at his home in January and the operation was carried out while he was still undergoing treatment for a long-term elbow injury. "... Archer has been given the all-clear by his hand consultant to resume training after his right hand continues to heal following his operation," ECB said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/england/men/news/2104148/jofra-archer-injury-update.

"He will return to light training this week, working closely with the Sussex and England men's medical teams. It's hoped that he will be able to up his intensity with his bowling from next week. "No decision has been made as yet on when Archer is due to return to playing."

Archer's hand injury was managed by England during their recent test and T20 series in India. Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals, who first bought the Barbados-born paceman for 72 million Indian rupees ($955,109) in 2018, said that they were hopeful he can play a part in the current campaign. ($1 = 75.3840 Indian rupees)

