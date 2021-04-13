Sports News Roundup: Stephen Curry (53) makes Warriors history in win; Anthony Stolarz's 46 saves help Ducks dump Sharks and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry (53) makes Warriors history in win

Stephen Curry became the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history with the ninth 50-point game of his career, exploding for 53 in a 116-107 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Monday night. The Nuggets might have lost more than just a second straight game, as standout guard Jamal Murray went down with a left knee injury with 50.6 seconds remaining in the game.

Minnesota sports teams postpone games after police shooting

Professional sports in Minneapolis were effectively suspended on Monday following the fatal police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man in the suburb of Brooklyn Center and subsequent outcry. Major League Baseball's (MLB) Minnesota Twins, National Basketball Association's (NBA) Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Wild of the National Hockey League (NHL) were all set to play at home on Monday.

NHL roundup: Anthony Stolarz's 46 saves help Ducks dump Sharks

Anthony Stolarz made a career-high 46 saves in his third start of the season as the visiting Anaheim Ducks defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Monday. The save total was the highest in franchise history during a shutout. The old mark of 45 saves was set by Dominic Roussel in a 1-0 road win over the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 22, 1998.

Mixed doubles back at French Open - organisers

The mixed doubles event will be back at the French Open after it was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though it will return with a slimmed down draw, organisers said on Tuesday. "The mixed doubles event, which was ... cancelled last year due to the health crisis, is back this year at Roland Garros," the French tennis federation (FFT) said.

Japan Olympic adviser urges COVID-19 vaccine option for athletes

A health adviser to Japan's Olympic committee said on Tuesday athletes should have the option of getting COVID-19 vaccines, days after public outcry led the government to deny it was making them a priority. Japan on Thursday had dismissed a media report that it was considering vaccinating all its Olympians by the end of June after the idea sparked a social media uproar amid a slow vaccine rollout for the rest of the population.

Ump Joe West wins $500K from ex-player in defamation suit

Umpire Joe West was awarded $500,000 plus interest on Monday after winning a defamation lawsuit against former major league player Paul Lo Duca. Judge John Kelley of Manhattan (N.Y.) Supreme Court rendered the decision.

Yankees CF Aaron Hicks sits out due to Minnesota shooting

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks pulled himself out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays due to the emotional distress he is feeling over the shooting of a Black man in the Minneapolis area. Hicks was slated to play center field and bat sixth for the game at Dunedin, Fla. But he informed manager Aaron Boone that he was unable to play due to the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

U.S. women's national team to appeal pay claims after working conditions settlement

The U.S. women's national team can proceed with their appeal over claims for equal pay after a judge on Monday approved a settlement between the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) and the players over working conditions. The women's team sued their governing body in 2019, alleging gender discrimination in compensation and nearly every other aspect of playing conditions and months later picked up their fourth World Cup as fans chanted "equal pay" during the final.

Medvedev tests COVID-19 positive, out of Monte Carlo Masters

World number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from this week's Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP said on Tuesday. Medvedev, who was seeded second behind top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Masters 1000 event on clay, has been put in isolation and is being monitored, the men's tennis governing body said in a statement.

MLB roundup: Tyler Glasnow fans 14 as Rays edge Rangers

Tyler Glasnow recorded a career-high 14 strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings and Willy Adames homered as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 1-0 Monday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Glasnow (1-0) was electric in the 102-pitch showing. He allowed just two hits and one walk and struck out the side in the first, third and sixth innings. The strikeout total was one short of matching the franchise record shared by Chris Archer and James Shields.

