Sports News Roundup: Marlins blast Braves behind Adam Duvall's 7 RBIs; Flames topple Leafs in OT and more

With 100 days to go, Tokyo scrambles to stage pandemic Olympics

When Japan won the bid to host the Olympic Games eight years ago, it billed Tokyo as a reliable and secure location, contrasting it with rivals struggling with finances and political instability. But 100 days before the start of the Olympics, the organizers face a deluge of challenges and growing uncertainty as the pandemic rages around the world, affecting decisions on everything from athlete safety to spectator numbers to ticket sales.

MLB roundup: Marlins blast Braves behind Adam Duvall's 7 RBIs

Miami left fielder Adam Duvall had two home runs and matched a club record with seven RBIs to help lead the visiting Miami Marlins to a 14-8 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Duvall was 4-for-5, hit his third and fourth home runs, and added a double to lift his batting average from .160 to .267.

NBA-Players hold moment of silence for Black shooting victim ahead of rescheduled game

Members of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets wore warm-up shirts on Tuesday reading "With liberty and justice FOR ALL" and held a moment of silence for a Black man fatally shot by a police officer in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot on Sunday during a traffic stop in the suburb of Brooklyn Center in what the city's police chief said appeared to be an "accidental discharge" after the officer drew her gun instead of her Taser during a struggle.

Champions League roundup: Timbers, Atlanta United advance

Yimmi Chara tallied a hat trick Tuesday night to lead the Portland Timbers to a 5-0 rout over CD Marathon and into the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League. The score was tied 2-2 after the first leg.

Soccer: US women's league opens investigation into racism allegation

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation under its anti-discrimination policy after Chicago Red Stars defender Sarah Gorden said she and her boyfriend were racially profiled by a Houston security guard. The incident happened after their goalless draw at Houston Dash on April 9 when a security official said her boyfriend "would be arrested if he came close" to talk to her following the match.

NHL roundup: Flames topple Leafs in OT

Johnny Gaudreau scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Following a 1-8-0 stretch, the Flames have now won consecutive games. The win moves Calgary six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the fourth and final North Division playoff berth.

Evans eager to get vaccinated ahead of Wimbledon

Britain's Dan Evans said he would be "heartbroken" to test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Wimbledon in June and is eager to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Evans' comments come after world number two Daniil Medvedev tested positive on Monday and was subsequently withdrawn from this week's Monte Carlo Masters.

NBA roundup: Celtics clip Blazers for 4th straight win

Jayson Tatum recorded 32 points, nine rebounds, and five assists to lead the Boston Celtics to a 116-115 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Kemba Walker contributed 21 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists as Boston won for the fourth straight game and sixth time in the past seven. Robert Williams III added 16 points and seven rebounds and Marcus Smart had 13 points and seven assists.

Pacers coaching legend Bob 'Slick' Leonard dies at 88

Hall of Fame coach Bobby "Slick" Leonard, who won three ABA titles with the Indiana Pacers, has died at 88. The Pacers announced Leonard's death on Tuesday but no other details were revealed by the club. Leonard's family later released a statement, saying he passed away in his sleep.

Olympics: New Zealand starts vaccinating Tokyo-bound athletes

New Zealand has started administering COVID-19 vaccinations to athletes ahead of their departure for the Tokyo Games, the country's Olympics chief said on Wednesday. "We're really satisfied the government was able to put us in that category of national significance, so that's now underway and athletes have been worked through according to when they might be departing," New Zealand Olympic Committee Chief Executive Kerryn Smith told reporters in Auckland.

