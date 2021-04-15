Left Menu

Kiren Rijiju to inaugurate ITBP's Water Sports and Adventure Institute (WSAI) on Friday

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministers Kiren Rijiju will inaugurate the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) Water Sports and Adventure Institute (WSAI) in Tehri on Friday in the presence of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat along with DG ITBP SS Deswal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 13:07 IST
Kiren Rijiju to inaugurate ITBP's Water Sports and Adventure Institute (WSAI) on Friday
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministers Kiren Rijiju with ITBP personnel . Image Credit: ANI

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministers Kiren Rijiju will inaugurate the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) Water Sports and Adventure Institute (WSAI) in Tehri on Friday in the presence of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat along with DG ITBP SS Deswal. "On April 16, the Minister Koren Rijiju will be the Guest of Honor at the inauguration ceremony of the Water Sports and Adventure Institute (WSAI), ITBP, Tehri. The Institute is an exclusive arrangement by the ITBP in association with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB), Government of Uttarakhand where the Force will be running the Institute for the next 20 years and will train Force personnel, personnel from the CAPFs and other sister organizations and also organize training for youth," ITBP said.

"It's an exclusive and first of its kind Institute in the country where the training of Aero, Water and Land related sports and adventure sports will be given and training of Kayaking, Rowing, Canoeing, water skiing, Paragliding, Parasailing, Scuba Diving, Paddle Boating, Speed Boating, Kite Surfing, Jet Skiing etc will also be imparted. Water rescue and life-saving courses will be conducted in the institute," it added. Rijiju along with DG ITBP visited ITBP forward posts in Uttarakhand to meet ITBP jawans.

"Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs & Sports and AYUSH and Minister of State, Minority Affairs visited the Nelong valley in Uttarakhand to meet the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans deployed at the border out posts. These ITBP Border Out Posts (BOPs) are located at altitudes of more than 12,500 feet looking after border guarding duties on the India-China borders," ITBP said. Rijiju will have a halt on Thursday night at one of the BOPs.

"The Minister is visiting Nelong and Naga BOPs and will be interacting with the Himveers (As the ITBP personnel are known for being deployed in snow conditions, they are often termed as snow braves) in Sainik Sammelans. SS Deswal, DG ITBP and MS Rawat, ADG ITBP are accompanying the Minister during the tour," ITBP said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Schools in UP shut till May 15; night curfew imposed in 10 districts

All schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed till May 15 while board exams for classes 10 and 12 have been postponed till May 20 in view of rising COVID-19 cases, the state government said on Thursday.The new dates for the board examinations...

Earnings, metal rally spur record high for European stocks

European stocks hit a record high on Thursday as a rally in commodity prices lifted miners, while some positive earnings reports offset worries about the pace of COVID-19 vaccination.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.4 in its third ...

Soccer-Dortmund out to rescue rollercoaster season against Werder

Borussia Dortmund have their backs to the wall in the Bundesliga and host Werder Bremen on Sunday knowing only a win will do if they are to have any chance of salvaging something from their rollercoaster season. Dortmund were eliminated in ...

China uses surveillance devices, national security procedures to impose crackdowns on foreign media: Report

The Chinese Communist Party CCP uses the standard operating procedures of national security investigations and surveillance systems to track and impose crackdowns on foreign journalists and they were subject to intimidation and harassment. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021