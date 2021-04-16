Left Menu

Motorcycling-Mir's crew chief tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Portuguese GP

MotoGP world champion Joan Mir will race at this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix without his crew chief Frankie Carchedi who has tested positive for COVID-19, his Suzuki team said on Thursday. Carchedi will be re-tested again later to see if he can return for the Jerez Grand Prix on May 2.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 01:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 01:09 IST
Motorcycling-Mir's crew chief tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Portuguese GP
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

MotoGP world champion Joan Mir will race at this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix without his crew chief Frankie Carchedi who has tested positive for COVID-19, his Suzuki team said on Thursday. Carchedi tested positive in pre-travel tests and did not fly to Portugal, going into isolation instead. The rest of the crew received negative results.

"The important role alongside Mir will therefore be filled this weekend by Tom O'Kane, who currently serves as Sylvain Guintoli's crew chief in Team Suzuki Ecstar's test team," Suzuki said in a statement. Spaniard Mir is sixth in the world championship standings after the first two races in Qatar. Carchedi will be re-tested again later to see if he can return for the Jerez Grand Prix on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Exclusive New zinc-fortified wheat set for global expansion to combat malnutritionScientists at a leading global grains research institute expect to sharply ramp up new wheat varieties e...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Listen to the music of a spiders web. Tell me what do you hearIt is an eerie, foreboding, reverberating tune, enough to send a tingle down your spine. This is what a spiderweb sounds like....

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Brazils hospitals running out of sedatives as COVID-19 ragesHospitals in Brazil were running out of drugs needed to sedate patients on Thursday, with reports of the seriously ill being ti...

Past peak? Chile raises hopes vaccines, lockdowns are turning tide against COVID-19

Chiles health authorities said on Thursday they believed a dip in the record case numbers the Andean nation has seen over the past week represents a stabilization of a second COVID-19 wave thanks to strict lockdowns and a rapid vaccination ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021