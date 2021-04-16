Motorcycling-Mir's crew chief tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Portuguese GP

MotoGP world champion Joan Mir will race at this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix without his crew chief Frankie Carchedi who has tested positive for COVID-19, his Suzuki team said on Thursday. Carchedi tested positive in pre-travel tests and did not fly to Portugal, going into isolation instead. The rest of the crew received negative results.

"The important role alongside Mir will therefore be filled this weekend by Tom O'Kane, who currently serves as Sylvain Guintoli's crew chief in Team Suzuki Ecstar's test team," Suzuki said in a statement. Spaniard Mir is sixth in the world championship standings after the first two races in Qatar. Carchedi will be re-tested again later to see if he can return for the Jerez Grand Prix on May 2.

