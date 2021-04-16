Sports News Roundup:Bruins' Tuukka Rask logs 300th win; Evans stuns world No.1 Djokovic in Monte Carlo and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-World champion Coleman's ban reduced but will still miss Olympics

World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman had his two-year ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday but will still be ineligible for the Tokyo Olympics. Coleman's ban, which was due to run until May 13 2022, will now end on Nov. 14, meaning he will miss the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games but can return to competition in time to defend his world indoor and outdoor titles next year.

NHL roundup: Bruins' Tuukka Rask logs 300th win

Brad Marchand scored twice and Tuukka Rask recorded his 300th career win as the host Boston Bruins defeated the New York Islanders 4-1 on Thursday. Craig Smith scored a power-play goal in the first period and Taylor Hall tallied in the third for the Bruins, who defeated the Islanders for the first time in six meetings this season. The teams will square off again in Boston on Friday.

Olympics: Australia weighing whether to let athletes jump vaccine queue

Australia is considering whether to prioritise athletes and support staff in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout with the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching. The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has asked the government to allow athletes to jump the queue as the country's national vaccine program struggles with roadblocks.

Evans stuns world No.1 Djokovic in Monte Carlo

World number one Novak Djokovic crashed out in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters following a 6-4 7-5 defeat by Britain's Dan Evans on Thursday. The 30-year-old Evans emerged triumphant in the pair's first meeting to end the Serb's perfect 10-0 start in 2021.

NBA roundup: Jaylen Brown scores 40 as Celtics dump Lakers

Jaylen Brown scored 40 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Boston Celtics closed out a perfect road trip with a 121-113 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Brown finished 17 of 20 from the field and at one point made 11 straight shots. The Celtics, who ended 3-0 on the trek and earned their fifth straight win overall, never trailed. Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard each scored 15 points.

Jordan to be Bryant's presenter at Hall of Fame enshrinement

Michael Jordan will be Kobe Bryant's presenter when the Los Angeles Lakers great is inducted posthumously into the Basketball Hall of Fame next month. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, died last year aged 41 in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter and seven others, shocking the world of sport and sending fans into mourning.

Tokyo Olympics chief commits to Games as infections surge; fresh calls to postpone or cancel

Tokyo's Olympics chief said on Friday that Japan was committed to holding a safe Games this summer, as a surge in COVID-19 cases prompted an expansion of contagion controls and with fresh calls for the Games to again be postponed or cancelled. The government is set to expand quasi-emergency measures to 10 regions as a fourth wave of infections spread, casting more doubt on whether the Olympics can be held in Tokyo in fewer than 100 days.

Tokyo Olympics must be 'reconsidered' due to Japan's failure to contain pandemic - report

Japan's inability to contain the COVID-19 pandemic means that plans to hold the Olympics in Tokyo should be reconsidered, health experts wrote in a commentary. The 2020 Games, already delayed by one year, are due to begin in fewer than 100 days, even as Japan expands quasi-emergency measures to halt a fourth wave of infections.

Lakers forward Davis cleared for full-contact practice

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis edged closer to his return from injury after he was cleared for full on-court activities, coach Frank Vogel said late on Thursday. Davis has not played since the Lakers' 122-105 defeat by the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 14 when he injured his right calf and Achilles tendon.

MLB roundup: Braves beat Marlins to end skid

Dansby Swanson lined the first pitch he saw into left field to complete a two-run rally and give the Atlanta Braves a 7-6 win over the visiting Miami Marlins on Thursday, breaking a four-game losing streak. The Braves loaded the bases against Dylan Floro (0-1) on back-to-back singles by Ender Inciarte and Ronald Acuna Jr. and a 10-pitch walk to Freddie Freeman. An Ozzie Albies walk forced in the tying run, and Swanson ended it with his third hit of the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)