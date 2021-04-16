Left Menu

Aditi Ashok cards second straight 69, lies T-35 at Lotte Championship

The 19-year-old had nine birdies against one bogey in the second round on the front nine.Saso, who turned pro in November, is playing only her sixth LPGA event.

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok found each of the 14 fairways but missed a few greens in regulation for a second successive 69 to lie tied-35th after the second round of the Lotte Championship here.

Aditi, who shot a 3-under 69 in the first round, is now 6-under 138 for 36 holes at the halfway stage.

The 23-year-old had a solid front nine at the Kapolei Golf Club as she birdied the first, third, sixth and ninth but dropped a shot on the fourth to turn in 3-under.

A bogey on 10th followed by a birdie on 14th saw her finish at 69, her second straight sub-70 card this year.

The Indian has made the cut in three of her four previous starts this year.

Yuka Saso, who is playing on a sponsor's invitation, added a second successive 8-under 64 to get to 16-under. The 19-year-old had nine birdies against one bogey in the second round on the front nine.

Saso, who turned pro in November, is playing only her sixth LPGA event. She had seven birdies in her first 10 holes and leads Lydia Ko (63) by one.

Ko, the former No. 1 and two-time major champion, hasn't won since 2018 but she has been getting into good form. She shot a final-round 62 last week at the year's first major, the ANA Inspiration, to finish second.

Nelly Korda (65-68) was five shots back along with So Yeon Ryu, Hyo Joo Kim and Luna Sobron Galmes (64), who plays primarily on the Ladies European Tour.

