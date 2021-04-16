Akhil Rabindra to start 2021 European GT4 Series season at Monza

Left Menu

Aston Martin Racing (AMR) Driver Academy product (2019-20), Akhil Rabindra of India, will commence his racing season at the famous Monza circuit in Italy.

Akhil Rabindra. Image Credit: ANI

Aston Martin Racing (AMR) Driver Academy product (2019-20), Akhil Rabindra of India, will commence his racing season at the famous Monza circuit in Italy. This weekend, from April 16-18, will see Akhil racing for AGS Events Racing Team in Round 1 of the 2021 European GT4 Championship. AGS Events Racing Team was also the winners in the teams' title and Silver Cup Drovers' title category in the season finale at Circuit Paul Ricard in 2020 and they would look forward to extend their winning run this season as well with Akhil and Hugo carrying the mantle forward.

The 24-year-old racer who also is the only Indian driver in the European GT4 Championship this season will be driving an Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage GT4. He would be racing in the silver category and will be joined by his French teammate Hugo Conde for the 2021 season in the silver category. This would be Akhil's second outing at the Monza circuit, his first being in 2019 for Pro Sport Performance where he finished 7th & 8th respectively in the Silver Category. The opening race of the European GT4 Championship at the Monza Circuit will host one of the largest grids this year with around 48 cars vying for the podium. The grid would include 18 cars in the silver category while 19 cars would represent the pro-am category. Further, a total of 11 cars would be racing in the amateur category.

"This will be my second time at the Monza circuit and I am looking forward to the race for my team AGS Events Racing Team. Monza is a really fast track and is equally challenging and I hope to better my performance here this time around," said Akhil ahead of the race weekend. The 2021 season of the European GT4 Championship will comprise 12 races and six rounds travelling through six countries. The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza is a historic race track near the city of Monza, north of Milan, in Italy. The circuit's biggest event is the Italian Grand Prix. The site has three tracks -- the 5.793-kilometre (3.600 mi) Grand Prix track, the 2.405-kilometre (1.494 mi) Junior track and a 4.250-kilometre (2.641 mi) high-speed oval track with steep bankings.

The major features of the main Grand Prix track include the Curva Grande, the Curva di Lesmo, the Variante Ascari and the Curva Parabolica. (ANI)

