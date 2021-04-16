Left Menu

Swimmer Kenisha Gupta bags gold in 50m freestyle, clocks personal best

No Indian has till date achieved the A cut.

PTI | Tashkent | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:01 IST
Swimmer Kenisha Gupta bags gold in 50m freestyle, clocks personal best
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai swimmer Kenisha Gupta clocked her personal best timing to win a gold medal in the women's 50m freestyle event at the the Uzbekistan Open Championship here on Friday.

Kenisha, who is a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) development group, clocked 26.61s to grab her third gold medal of the tournament. She had finished first in the 100m and 200m freestyle events earlier this week.

The tournament, which is FINA accredited Olympic qualifier, is the first international meet for almost all Indian swimmers since the coronavirus-forced lockdown in March last year.

Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj, who have already achieved the Olympics 'B' mark in their respective events, were vying for the 'A' cut for the Tokyo Games in this meet.

Both the swimmers improved on their timings but the A mark eluded them.

Sajan (200m butterfly) fell short of the 'A' mark by 1.37s and Srihari (100m backstroke) missed it by 0.22s.

While a 'B' mark means the swimmer will receive an invitation to the event if the total available quota places are not filled up, an 'A' standard ensures an automatic berth to line up at the Tokyo Olympics. Apart from Sajan and Srihari, four other Indian swimmers have achieved the B standard. No Indian has till date achieved the 'A' cut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Beat COVID blues with Aparshakti Khurana's latest post!

As the world struggles with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, we all need an escape, and whats better than tuning into some fresh music Actor Aparshakti Khurana recently treated fans to a soo...

COVID cases in Canada's Ontario could spike to 30,000 per day by June -expert panel

New cases of COVID-19 in Canadas most populous province could rise more than six fold, topping 30,000 per day by early June if public health measures are weak and vaccination rates remain flat, a panel of experts advising the province of On...

Eight people arrested for intercepting van carrying ballot boxes of UP panchayat polls in Ghaziabad

Eight people were arrested in the Bhojpur area here on Friday for allegedly intercepting a van carrying ballot boxes of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, police said.The vehicle was intercepted on Thursday by supporters of a contestant...

Over 2.5 kg gold worth over Rs 1 cr seized from airline crew member

Over 2.5 kg of gold worth over Rs one crore was seized from a cabin crew member of a private airline at Cochin International Airport on Friday in a joint operation by personnel of DRI and Customs, official sources said.the crew member, Manh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021