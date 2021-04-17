Left Menu

IPL 2021: Have been told to enjoy my role, trying to play like a batsman, says Moeen

After playing a 46-run knock against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Moeen Ali has said that he is enjoying batting in the top-three and as a result, he has started to think like a proper batsman.

CSK batsman Moeen Ali in action against Punjab Kings (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After playing a 46-run knock against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Moeen Ali has said that he is enjoying batting in the top-three and as a result, he has started to think like a proper batsman. MS Dhoni-led CSK defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in a low-scoring affair here at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. This was also Dhoni's 200th game for the franchise.

"Obviously disappointed with the result after the last game, but it was a great end for us tonight. I was told just to enjoy myself and I'm just really enjoying the environment and my role in the team. I really enjoy batting in the top three, it's a chance to make an impact and at the moment I'm just enjoying my batting and trying to play like a batsman I guess. I was just trying to get the timing right and hit the ball in the gaps," Moeen told host broadcaster Star Sports after the conclusion of the game. "I'm not a big hitter, I just try to time it. It was a great bowling performance from the boys which puts us ahead in the game from the start and feels nice to get a wicket," he added.

Bowling first, CSK restricted Punjab to 106/8 in their allotted 20 overs after a top-notch effort by the bowling unit. Deepak Chahar returned with the figures of 4-13 including a maiden over from his four overs. CSK head coachh Stephen Fleming lauded the pacer and said his ability to swing the ball was one but his control and skillset are also very high.

"I'm really impressed with the way he bounced back after the first game. We felt within our group that the conditions transpired against us with a little bit of drizzle and the dew in the last match and we weren't able to create any opportunities. So, the challenge was laid down to the bowling group on how they are going to operate a little bit better in today's conditions," Fleming said while replying to an ANI query. "Winning the toss. I think it's important to acknowledge. So, there was some assistance there. And without a doubt, when Deepak gets a little bit of swing and a little bit of movement, he's one of the finest around. So, his ability to swing the ball was one but his control and also skillset are very high.

"So, the key really is keeping them a little bit simple in his plans and just operating in and around the stumps because he's so effective when he hits the ball swinging. Today was a great example of the skills he has. And as I say, great bounce back from probably a below-par performance in the first game," he added. CSK will next play against Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. (ANI)

