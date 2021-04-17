Left Menu

IPL 2021: KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy learns tricks of the trade from 'teacher' Harbhajan

Harbhajan Singh might still be playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League, but that doesn't stop him from mentoring the young spinners in the franchise.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-04-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 17:21 IST
IPL 2021: KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy learns tricks of the trade from 'teacher' Harbhajan
Varun Chakravarthy and Harbhajan Singh (Image: KKR). Image Credit: ANI

Harbhajan Singh might still be playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League, but that doesn't stop him from mentoring the young spinners in the franchise. KKR on Saturday shared a picture in which the senior off-spinner was seen giving valuable tips to leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy. The right-handed leg spinner had bagged 17 wickets in last year's IPL and was a key cog in KKR's bowling wheel.

"Not many better teachers of the craft than @harbhajan_singh," KKR tweeted. Earlier this week, Harbhajan said that there is nothing wrong with Kuldeep Yadav's bowling and he felt the left-arm spin bowler would regain his form.

Kuldeep hasn't been at his best form off late and Harbhajan reckons that the spinner will come good both for KKR and Team India. "When he entered the Indian team, no one taught him how to bowl. Whatever he did was his own merit reflecting in his bowling. The merit is still there and he has only gotten better with time," Harbhajan told kkr.in.

"There are times when you bowl good spells and yet you don't get wickets. It happened with all the renowned bowlers. I don't see anything wrong with Kuldeep. He has been a match-winner and I know he is going to come good for KKR and also Team India soon," he added. In their second match of ongoing IPL, Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by 10 runs thanks to a spirited bowling performance from the Rohit Sharma-led side. Russell's five-wicket haul saw Mumbai Indians bundled out for 152 after batsman Suryakumar Yadav's (56) quickfire knock. In response, KKR was restricted to 142/7.

KKR will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal elections: 78.36 percent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in 45 seats where polling is underway for fifth phase.

West Bengal elections 78.36 percent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in 45 seats where polling is underway for fifth phase....

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, section of Haryana officials allowed work from home

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Haryana government has decided to allow officials equal to the rank of under secretary or below to work from home and restrict their physical attendance in offices to 50 per cent.A letter in this...

Yemen's Houthis say they have hit Saudi Arabia's King Khalid airbase

Yemens Houthi movement has attacked King Khalid airbase in the Saudi Arabian city of Khamis Mushait with explosive drones, the Houthis military spokesman said on Twitter on Saturday.There was no immediate comment from the Saudi government....

SpiceJet to charge no fees for changes done at least 5 days prior to journey

SpiceJet on Saturday said passengers will not be charged any fees for changing date or time in their tickets at least five days prior to the departure date.Earlier, the zero fee was applicable only for changes done at least seven days prior...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021