Sports News Roundup: Messi fires Barca to Cup final win over Athletic Bilbao; Federer confirms French Open participation and more

Motor racing-F1 agrees 'milestone' 10-year race deal with Miami

Miami will host Formula One from 2022 as part of a "milestone" 10-year-deal announced by the sport and local organisers on Sunday that gives the glamour sport a second grand prix in a key growth market. The race around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team, is expected to be scheduled for the second quarter of the year with the one in Austin, Texas, usually near the end of the season.

Soccer: Messi fires Barca to Cup final win over Athletic Bilbao

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday to win the trophy for a record-extending 31st time with all the goals coming in the last half an hour. Antoine Griezmann put a dominant Barca side ahead on the hour when he turned in a cross from Frenkie de Jong, who doubled the Catalans' lead three minutes later.

Federer confirms French Open participation

Roger Federer will kickstart his claycourt campaign at next month's Geneva Open as he steps up his preparations for the French Open, the 39-year-old Swiss wrote on Twitter on Sunday. After missing more than a year following two knee operations, Federer returned on Tour at last month's Qatar Open, where he suffered a quarter-final defeat by Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili.

MLB roundup: BoSox score late to knock off ChiSox

Marwin Gonzalez led off what turned into a four-run eighth with a home run to lead the host Boston Red Sox to a 7-4 win over the Chicago White Sox Saturday at Fenway Park. The win was Boston's 10th in its past 11 games. After an 0-3 start, the Red Sox rattled off nine consecutive wins before losing to Minnesota on Thursday.

Looking to snap nine-game skid, Thunder visit Raptors

When the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Toronto Raptors at Tampa, Fla., on Sunday night, the Thunder will be playing the last team they defeated before going on a nine-game losing streak. That 113-103 win by the host Thunder on March 31 concluded a 1-13 March for the Raptors. Since then, while the Thunder have done nothing but lose, the Raptors have won five of nine.

NHL roundup: Panthers come out on top of rival Lightning

Frank Vatrano tallied his team-leading sixth game-winning goal as the Florida Panthers beat the host Tampa Bay Lightning and league top goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy 5-3 on Saturday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Vatrano raced in and beat Vasilevskiy -- the NHL's leader with 26 wins -- with a backhander in the second period as the Lightning netminder ultimately suffered a loss on home ice for the first time in 15 games this season.

Golden Knights eye sweep of Ducks, tie for first in West

The Vegas Golden Knights can move into a first-place tie in the West Division if they can complete a sweep of their back-to-back with the host Anaheim Ducks on Sunday afternoon. Vegas, which has a five-game winning streak, already has swept nine two-game back-to-backs this season. The Golden Knights enter Sunday's game coming off a dominating 4-0 victory over the Ducks on Friday night and trail first-place Colorado by two points.

Heat's Jimmy Butler hopes visit by Nets fires up his team

Jimmy Butler did his part on Friday night to try to send the Miami Heat home with a victory to cap their four-game trip. But his 30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists weren't enough as the Heat dropped their third game in a row, this time to the lowly Minnesota Timberwolves.

Soccer: UEFA threaten to ban breakaway clubs from all competitions

European soccer's governing body UEFA has warned clubs linked to a breakaway Super League that they face being banned from domestic and international competitions if they set up a rival to the Champions League. In a joint statement https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/mediaservices/mediareleases/news/0268-12121411400e-7897186e699a-1000--statement-by-uefa-english-fa-rfef-figc-premier-league-laliga-le with Spanish, English and Italian leagues and federations, UEFA said it will consider "all measures", including the courts and bans from domestic leagues, in opposition to plans for a breakaway competition.

NBA roundup: Celtics win thriller despite Stephen's Curry's 47

Jayson Tatum lost his personal duel with Stephen Curry but the Boston Celtics won their battle with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, outfinishing the visitors for a 119-114 win in a nationally televised duel of streaking teams. Tatum scored a driving hoop to break a tie with 48.8 seconds left, and Kemba Walker delivered the dagger with a 3-pointer 24 seconds later, allowing the Celtics to record their sixth straight win.

