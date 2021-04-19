Soccer-FIFA disapproves of 'closed European breakaway league'

Left Menu

FIFA said on Sunday it disapproved of the proposed breakaway European Super League as it was outside of international football structures. In a move that has drawn widespread criticism from European federations to prime ministers, 12 of Europe's top clubs announced they were launching a breakaway European Super League.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 04:47 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 04:47 IST
FIFA said on Sunday it disapproved of the proposed breakaway European Super League as it was outside of international football structures.

In a move that has drawn widespread criticism from European federations to prime ministers, 12 of Europe's top clubs announced they were launching a breakaway European Super League. Six English Premier League clubs will join AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid in setting up a league in direct competition to the UEFA Champions League.

European football's governing body UEFA have expressed their disapproval, claiming players participating in the Super League could be "banned from all UEFA and FIFA competitions, European or International level." FIFA also condemned the proposals."FIFA can only express its disapproval to a "closed European breakaway league" outside of the international football structures and not respecting the aforementioned principles," it said in a statement.

"FIFA always stands for unity in world football and calls on all parties involved in heated discussions to engage in calm, constructive and balanced dialogue for the good of the game and in the spirit of solidarity and fair play. "We will, of course, do whatever is necessary to contribute to a harmonised way forward in the overall interests of football."

