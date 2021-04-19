Left Menu

Focus for women's cricket needs to continue on shorter formats: Belinda Clark

Former Australia cricketer Belinda Clark on Monday said the focus for women's cricket needs to remain on the shorter formats if the objective is to promote the sport further.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 13:13 IST
Focus for women's cricket needs to continue on shorter formats: Belinda Clark
Australia women's cricket team (Photo/ ICC). Image Credit: ANI

Former Australia cricketer Belinda Clark on Monday said the focus for women's cricket needs to remain on the shorter formats if the objective is to promote the sport further. "Focus for the women's game needs to continue on the shorter formats, T20 and 50-overs, I say that because if our objective is to spread the game globally and grow depth in teams, you do need a focus and that focus needs to be directed at certain formats. I think the success we have seen is because of that focus. It is just a personal view but I think we have seen great success," said Belinda during a webinar organised by the ICC to launch a unique mentorship programme for women in cricket.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of disruption in cricket, and women's cricket continues to go ahead in a staggered manner. With the 50-over World Cup set to be played next year, there are many teams who have not been able to get an ideal preparation. "Look, I think everyone recognises how difficult it is for every country to restart cricket. I am pleased that there is cricket happening now in both men's and women's cricket. It is important we get as much international women's cricket. We all need to be understanding that everyone is in a difficult position, but the intent is to get the women's game out internationally as quick as we can. Everyone wants the same thing," said Belinda while replying to an ANI query during the webinar.

Answering the same question, former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop said: "In the Caribbean in many other places, even domestic cricket has not been able to get any traction but I know there are efforts on in order to develop the women's game." Later this year, England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) competition 'The Hundred' will kick off and it will see the biggest names in the sport across the world taking part.

When ANI asked Steve Elworthy, Managing Director, Events and Special Projects of ECB regarding the participation of Indian women cricketers in the competition, he said: "I think the point about the Hundred is spot on. It does go to show that these tournaments are incredibly powerful and to have top international players taking part in them is essential. I think it does bring a spotlight, it brings diversity to competitions and that is essential." "Whether those conversations are happening with the BCCI, I cannot comment on that, but I know they are doing everything from the Hundred point of view to get as many top international players playing in that competition," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vogelzang contributed greatly to Danske's turnaround, largest shareholder says

Chief executive of Danske Bank Chris Vogelzang, who resigned on Monday, contributed greatly to Danske Banks turnaround, largest shareholder A.P. Moller Holdings chief executive Robert Uggla said on Monday.Uggla also wished the new chief exe...

Second wave of COVID-19 'less severe' than the first: ICMR DG

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director-General DG of the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR on Monday said that the ongoing second wave of the novel coronavirus in India is less severe than the previous one. Speaking to ANI, Dr Bhargava said Ver...

Tennis-Shock win over Nadal leaves Rublev with little time to rest

Andrey Rublev said he had accepted a wild card for Barcelona this week in the belief that his participation in the Monte Carlo Masters would come to a halt against Rafa Nadal in the quarter-finals on Friday. But the exhausted Russian has no...

Denmark's health authority deems AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may be given on voluntary basis - Ritzau

Denmarks health authority said it may be possible for people to choose to have the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine if they wish, Ritzau news agency reported on Monday.Denmark last week became the first country to stop using AstraZenecas vaccin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021