Soccer-UEFA official expects breakaway trio to be kicked out of Champions semis

Breakaway Super League clubs Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea are likely be banned from this season's Champions League semi-finals, UEFA executive committee member Jesper Moller told Danish broadcaster DR on Monday. "The clubs must go, and I expect that to happen on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:10 IST
Breakaway Super League clubs Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea are likely be banned from this season's Champions League semi-finals, UEFA executive committee member Jesper Moller told Danish broadcaster DR on Monday.

"The clubs must go, and I expect that to happen on Friday. Then we have to find out how to finish (this season's) Champions League tournament," said Moller, who is the head of the Danish FA. "There is an extraordinary executive committee meeting on Friday," he said.

Moller's comments came shortly after UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he wanted bans on the rebel clubs to be imposed. "We're still assessing with our legal team but we will take all the sanctions that we can and we will inform you as soon we can," he said. "My opinion is that as soon as possible they have to be banned from all our competitions and the players from all our competitions," Ceferin told reporters.

The trio are part of the 12 clubs who announced on Sunday they were setting up a breakaway European Super League as a rival to UEFA's Champions League. Real Madrid are due to face Chelsea and Manchester City are drawn against Paris St Germain - who have not signed up to the breakaway league.

