Left Menu

7 more Indians boxers in semifinals of youth Worlds

Babyrojisana Chanu outclassed defending European champion Alexas Kubicka as seven Indian boxers stormed into the semi-finals at the youth world championships for men and women in Kielce, Poland.Along with Chanu 51kg, Arundhati Choudhary 69kg, Sanamacha Chanu 75kg, Ankit Narwal 64kg, Vishal Gupta 91kg, Bishwamitra Chongtham 49kg and Sachin 56kg assured themselves of at least a bronze by advancing to the last-four stage on Day 7 of competitions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 14:44 IST
7 more Indians boxers in semifinals of youth Worlds

Babyrojisana Chanu outclassed defending European champion Alexas Kubicka as seven Indian boxers stormed into the semi-finals at the youth world championships for men and women in Kielce, Poland.

Along with Chanu (51kg), Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), Sanamacha Chanu (75kg), Ankit Narwal (64kg), Vishal Gupta (91kg), Bishwamitra Chongtham (49kg) and Sachin (56kg) assured themselves of at least a bronze by advancing to the last-four stage on Day 7 of competitions. With the confirmation of seven more medals, the 20-member Indian contingent is now assured of 11 medals from the ongoing championship. Earlier on Day 6, Vinka, Alfiya, Gitika and Poonam had advanced to the semi-finals. In a clash between two strong gold contenders in women's 51kg category, Asian youth champion Chanu put up a strong tactical performance. She did not allow her Polish opponent Kubicka to score any point, blanking her 5-0. The Manipuri boxer will now take on Lucia Ayari of Italy. Arundhati and Sanamacha were also dominant during their quarter-finals. While Arundhati outpunched Ukraine's Anna Sezko 5-0, Sanamacha sent Russian Margarita Zueva packing with referee stopping the contest in the second round. In the men’s category, Asian junior champion Bishwamitra and Asian youth championship silver medallist Narwal also lived up to expectations and notched-up easy 5-0 victories against Serbian Omer Ametovic and Brazil’s Ezequiel Da Cruz respectively. Manish (75kg) and Sumit (69kg) were the only two Indian boxers who suffered defeats in the quarter-finals. With seven women in the semi-finals, India is placed at the top of the table alongside Russia with highest number of boxers qualifying in the last-four stage. In the men's section, India is placed fourth on the standing with four boxers in the semi-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oscars attendees will not wear face masks during ceremony

The 2021 Oscars wont make face masks a requirement during its live ceremony, which is scheduled to take place this Sunday. As per Variety, the Academy is not asking Oscar attendees to wear face masks while cameras will rolling during the li...

Delhi LG expresses concern over migrant workers leaving Delhi after lockdown announcement

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday expressed concern over migrant workers leaving the city following the imposition of a six-days lockdown to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases and deputed principal secretary home and special commissione...

Cargo ship runs aground as storm strikes near Philippines

A cargo ship carrying 20 crew members, nickel ore, and around 2,000 litres of diesel has run aground off the southern Philippine province of Surigao del Norte, the coastguard said on Tuesday. The cause was not immediately known, but the wea...

German conservatives choose Laschet as chancellor candidate, rival concedes

Bavarian premier Markus Soeder conceded defeat on Tuesday in his battle with Christian Democrat chairman Armin Laschet to lead their conservative alliance into Germanys federal election in September.As chancellor candidate for the alliance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021